Here’s The New Call Of Duty Gun That Should Have Your Attention

The ISO Hemlock assault rifle, one of the newest additions to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0, is quickly becoming a go-to weapon. Though you’ll have to make some progress in the battle pass to unlock it, it’s free for all players, making it a must on your list of can’t-miss items for season two.

MWII and Warzone 2.0’s second season dropped on February 15,nd with it came a sweeping number of changes, tweaks, and an all new battle pass featuring a variety of cosmetics and some new weapons. Initial impressions of the new weapons were positive, but few could’ve predicted that the ISO Hemlock would threaten to rival the top tier meta weapons of the game. Check out the gun in action, with its terrifying low-to-no recoil put to use on the game’s new battle royale map.

As an assault rifle, the ISO Hemlock will take up your primary weapon slot. A part of the “ISO Platform” of guns, it features a default 30-round magazine with full and semi-automatic fire rates. Like all assault rifles, it can host a variety of different tk missing word tk to boost its various strengths, or offset some of its weaknesses. We’ll talk about a loadout and gunsmith configurations in just a second; first, let’s cover how to unlock the gun.

Screenshot: Activision / Kotaku

How to unlock the ISO Hemlock in Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 season two

The ISO Hemlock is located in sector B11. Fortunately, you don’t need to pay for the battle pass to get it. The Hemlock is one of three free guns in the pass; the KV broadside shotgun (sector B4) and dual Kodachis blades (sector B13) can also be unlocked without paying up.

Call of Duty’s battle pass is a non-linear set of sectors you progress through with battle tokens, which are earned for playing the game. To unlock the Hemlock, start unlocking sectors along the right side of the map. If you’ve paid for the battle pass, you should consider unlocking the Warrior’s Will blueprint (B1), the Battle Rhythm blueprint (B3), and the Haste blueprint (B7) as your path to B11 and the Hemlock.

ISO Hemlock modifications

The Hemlock is such a capable weapon that it’s starting to spook some ranked players. But most guns in CoD are only as good as their attachments, so let’s take a look at a few options here.

TheXclusiveAce’s deep dive into the Hemlock (which you should really check out if you’re planning to main with this gun) recommends the following attachments:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40 Underbarrel: FSS Skarfin 90 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: Raid 90 Rear Grip: XTEN

While this is a nice setup, as you’ll notice: There are no optics. If you can’t stand iron sights though, it might be worth giving TCaptainX’s specs a try:

Muzzle: Echoless-80 Barrel: Fielder-T50 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper Optic: DF105 Reflex Sight Magazine: 45 Round Mag

Finally, WhosImmortal’s ISO setup favours high velocity rounds, which ought to help expand your overall range with the rifle:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40 Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity Rear Grip: Xten Grip Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

While it was expected for season two to make some changes to the overall weapon meta of Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0, the recent popularity and success of the Hemlock was certainly one of the more unexpected changes to CoD. Guns like the Taq-56 will still perform well with the Hemlock in play, but it’s looking good enough that I’m considering a switch in my primary loadout.