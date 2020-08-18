The Worst Warzone Gun Is Now The Best (But It’s Still Broken)

One of Warzone’s worst guns is now so broken that, thanks to exploits, it’s actually the best gun to use in Call of Duty’s battle royale.

The standard version of the FR 5.56 assault rifle is a weak choice for Warzone matches, but players have discovered that the gun is almost unstoppable with the right weapon attachment. With the addition of the underbarrel attachment, the burst-fire weapon becomes a ridiculously lethal one-shot kill.

Most likely caused by weapon tuning from the recent Season 5 update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, the FR 5.56 assault rifle received a greater buff than expected. The underbarrel shotgun attachment would normally take 2-3 shots at close range to be of any real use, but in the game’s current state, it’s a one-shot kill on a player with full health and armour. You still have to get somewhat close to an opponent, but the range has definitely been amplified as well.

For those asking what’s wrong with the FR 5.56, this should explain it. pic.twitter.com/lkmcV6P5Hr — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) August 17, 2020

This is an absurdly broken gun. And any time Call of Duty has a broken gun that gives away easy kills, it quickly becomes the gun loadout that everyone wants to use. Just beware if you’re headed into a battle royale match in the near future, and don’t let opponents sneak too close — they’ll likely have the FR 5.56 in their hands. Luckily, players are limited with special ammo for the shotgun attachment. Scavenging standard shotgun ammunition won’t replenish the stock, as special ammo can only be resupplied with a munitions box.

After community complaints and an abundance of outlandish YouTube clips, Infinity Ward did tweet acknowledgement of the issue yesterday. A fix is coming, but there’s no date on when the beastly shotgun rifle will be tamed. Until then, Warzone lobbies will continue to host players looking to exploit the gun for cheap kills. If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.

