Poglings Is The Chao Garden Game Of My Dreams

Ruby Innes

Published 2 hours ago: February 7, 2023 at 5:40 pm -
Filed to:poglings
youtube
Image: Yojoycon

YouTuber Chadtronic has announced his studio’s debut game Poglings, which looks like it’s going to be a dream for every person that played Sonic Adventure 2 Battle and wished that the Chao Garden was its very own game.

I received an email from Chad this morning, letting me know that he had seen me mention in the past that I loved the Chao Garden in Sonic Adventure 2 Battle. He’s right, I did. That’s how I found out about Poglings.

Poglings is an upcoming pet simulation and creature collecting adventure game developed by Yojoyco and Right Nice Games. In Poglings, you play as Keeble, a young boy who has decided to become a Pogling Hatcher.

There are over 400 possible Pogling variants that one can raise, breed, and evolve, and you can also pit the Poglings against each other in races. I cannot stress this enough, this is a game for the Chao Garden Appreciators.

The Poglings themselves? They are really fucking cute. While it would be illegal for Yojoyco and Right Nice Games to simply take Chao and put them in a Garden themselves, they’ve done a truly great job designing these little sweeties.

There’s also an announcement trailer out for the game, which you can check out below.

Chadtronic started Yojoyco back in 2018, promising short films, comic books, and video games. While the YouTuber did release a comic, many fans have been wondering about that last one. Turns out, the madman and his team has been working on “the game he’s always wanted to make” for the past five years.

There have been many YouTuber games released and unreleased in the past. Some of them were hits like Dream Daddy, and others literally never happened like Yogventures!. With a concept like Poglings, I’m crossing my fingers and toes that this will be an example of the former rather than the latter.

While there isn’t a set release date for the title yet, a Kickstarter will be launching to fund the project in Autumn 2023 so here’s hoping we see the title soon! In the meantime, you can find out more on the Poglings website and wishlist the game on Steam.

Oh, and thankfully, no. This isn’t another YouTuber crypto project. Thank god.

About the Author

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

