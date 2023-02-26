Sons Of The Forest Sold Over 2 Million Copies In 24 Hours, Says Devs

If the numbers are anything to go by, Endnight Games’ latest survival title Sons of the Forest has been a hit with fans and newbies alike since it was released into Early Access last week.

In a recent tweet, Endnight Games thanked those who jumped into Sons of the Forest for its Early Access release, revealing that the title sold “over 2 million copies in the first 24 hours”.

Hey Everyone, Thanks to those who have joined us in our Early Access journey into ‘Sons Of The Forest’ We have sold over 2 million copies in the first 24 hours, and are very excited for what we have in store for players in the coming weeks. the team endnight — Endnight Games (@EndNightGame) February 24, 2023

This comes after Sons of the Forest leapt into the Steam Charts, popping itself into the Top 100 most-played games on Steam shortly after release. As of writing, Sons of the Forest is the third-most played game on Steam, with a peak concurrent player base of 414,257 in the last 24 hours.

Our own John Walker spoke of his first few hours within the game, calling it a “very complete experience” despite the Early Access label, but also noted that he believes the game will follow in the footsteps of its predecessor The Forest, in the sense of getting better over the course of time.

The original title, The Forest, released in 2014 and is a wildly popular title, maintaining an Overwhelmingly Positive review score on Steam and boasting over 10 million copies sold, according to SteamDB. Its popularity arguably stems from various big YouTubers such as Markiplier, PewdiePie, Fernanfloo, and VanossGaming posting Let’s Plays of the game over the years.

While Sons of the Forest is still in Early Access and is expected to remain so for the next six to eight months (or until the developers are happy with it), it’s definitely already made a name for itself as a picturesque survival horror title for the ages. And to think the first game came from a team of four!