This Week In Games Australia: Bandle Tale, Nightingale, And A Heap Of Indies

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look ahead at all the games you’ll be playing in the next seven days.

It’s a busy week for releases as February gets to the pointy end, with Nightingale finally entering Early Access (after the launch was brought forward, a gaming industry rarity), as well as crafting RPG Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story, which brings with it a close to the Riot Forge publishing label. This week also heralds the launch of titles including Last Epoch, and the new Splatoon 3 DLC. Indies are also getting in and amongst it with the release of Pacific Drive, and Sons of the Forest finally getting a full release after a year in Early Access. On the local front, a couple of great Aussie titles are dropping too – grand strategy game Solium Infernum and rhythm-based game Diets and Deities.

All in all, it’s a pretty big week for a range of fun smaller releases and some bigger games to sink your teeth into before next week ushers in one of the most-anticipated launches of the year in the form of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Without further ado, lets get into it. Here’s what you’ll be playing this week.

February 19

Please, Touch The Artwork 2 (PC, APPLE)

February 20

Furnish Master (PC)

Nightingale (PC) – Early Access

February 21

The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology (PC)

Sky Settlers (PC)

Diets and Deities (PC) 🇦🇺

Terminator Dark Fate: Defiance (PC)

Last Epoch (PC)

Froggie: A Retro Platformer (NS)

Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story (PC, NS)

February 22

Pacific Drive (PC, PS5)

Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator (PC, NS, PS5, PS4, XSX)

Bootstrap Island (PC)

February 23

Solium Infernum (PC) 🇦🇺

The Tribe Must Survive (PC)

Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass – Inkopolis / Side Order DLC (NS)

February 24

Sons of the Forest (PC) – Full Release

Promenade (PS4, PS5, PC, XBO, XSX, NS)

Image: Inflexion Games / Lazy Bear Games / League of Geeks