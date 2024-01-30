Nightingale Is Holding A Three-Hour Stress Test This Weekend, Here’s How To Join In

Nightingale, the much-anticipated Victorian-inspired survival title by Inflexion Games, is holding a stress test this Saturday (or Friday, for those in the US). The catch? If you want to explore the Fae Realms ahead of the Early Access launch later this month, you’ll have three hours to test it out. It’s worth noting that this will be the last public test before the game enters early access on 22 February.

We’ve got you covered with how, when, and what to expect when the Nightingale servers temporarily open this weekend.

How do I get access to the Nightingale stress test?

To get access to Nightingale’s stress test, you’ll need to jump onto the Steam page and select the “request access” button under the Nightingale playtest option. Players who sign up will be selected randomly by Steam’s system in waves, with Inflexion to begin granting access just one hour before the servers open. Players who get access will receive an email from Steam, but Inflexion says the fastest way to check if you’ve been selected is to refresh the Nightingale Steam page periodically once that notification period begins.

Inflexion has confirmed that they’ll be monitoring how many players download the game and will endeavour to grant access to Nightingale to more throughout the test period “based on various test factors,” including the amount of active players and server health throughout. The goal is for all players who sign up for the test to be able to participate, although the speed at which this happens will depend on how the test goes.

When does the Nightingale stress test start in Australia and NZ?

Image: Inflexion Games

The Nightingale stress test is scheduled to run from 11 AM MT on February 2, ending just three hours later at 2 PM MT. For Australian and NZ players, that lands on February 3rd – here’s when exactly the stress test starts in your neck of the woods (spoiler alert: it’s eye-wateringly early for a Saturday).

ACT, NSW, TAS, VIC

5:00 AM AEDT

SA

4:30 AM ACDT

QLD

4:00 AM AEST

NT

3:30AM ACST

WA

2:00 AM AWST

NZ

7:00 AM NZDT

As mentioned, the Nightingale stress test is scheduled to end three hours later. Inflexion Games has confirmed players will begin to receive access to download the game just one hour prior to servers opening – so you better hope your internet connection is speedy so you’re ready to jump in as soon as access begins.

What exactly will the Nightingale stress test involve?

Image: Inflexion Games

Nightingale players lucky enough (and for local players, spritely enough that early) to get in will “enter a tailored version of Nightingale’s early game experience,” which will skip tutorial content and see players equipped with upgraded tools and gear. Players will also have a number of recipes unlocked, apparently equivalent to what players would expect to have earned within 10 hours of playtime. Players can expect to be able to immediately play with friends in the Nightingale realms, with “no hard limits” placed on the build so players can continue to play as long as the servers are online.

Inflexion says this stress test “will be a different experience than what players will encounter when they first enter the Realms on February 22,” given the additional resources and tools offered in order “to give players more of a taste of what’s to come ahead of our launch,” due to the short runtime. Unfortunately, your Nightingale save data and character from the test won’t carry over to the full launch.

Players will also be able to make content about Nightingale based on the test as it’s not under NDA, however Inflexion has asked that players ensure it’s “explicitly obvious” that the footage and any first impressions are based on the test version, as opposed to the full launch.



Are you planning to try jump into Nightingale this weekend? Let us know in the comments.