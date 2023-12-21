Our 8 Most Anticipated Game Releases In 2024

There’s less than a fortnight to go until 2023 is over once and for all (good riddance), which means it’s time to look forward to the next year in gaming, and look at the games we’re most excited for in 2024. Whether you’re fiending the next big installment of your favourite franchise, or have an upcoming indie darling you’ve been eyeing off, there’s something for everyone when it comes to the most-anticipated launches of 2024 – and that’s before we even get into the new year and see even more release dates drop.

This last year saw some absolutely huge games arrive on shelves, including Baldur’s Gate 3, Tears of the Kingdom, Alan Wake II, and Starfield, and it looks like 2024 is going to be no stranger to a packed release schedule of massive titles, and my god we’re keen.

Our friends over at Kotaku US have already asked their readers what games they’re itching to get their hands on in 2024, and there’s plenty of variety in what players are counting down the days until they can boot up – so we’d like to share some of the games we’re most excited to play in 2024 with you!

Without further ado, let’s check out some of the 2024 game releases we’re booking leave to play when they release.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Planned Release: 29 February, 2024

The continuation of the Final Fantasy VII remake is already shaping up to be a biggie if recent trailers and our hands-on preview are any indication. Cloud and his band of friends have escaped the city of Midgar and are now on a journey across the planet in search of Sephiroth – and there’s now Chocobos! How exciting! This one is probably high on quite a few lists for the most exciting games of 2024, and for a good reason, after the first instalment of the remake did so well and Square Enix’s recent(ish) launch of Final Fantasy XVI went gangbusters.

Nightingale

Planned Release: 23 February, 2024

Nightingale is a PvE open-world survival crafting game set in the dangerous Fae Realms, and all trailers so far showcase a unique and mysterious world with fantastical and horrific creatures. It looks to have the basis of an interesting story about the magical city of Nightingale itself to explore and uncover as you go, too. Like many other multiplayer survival games (such as Conan Exiles), Nightingale looks absolutely addictive with all the base-building and crafting you could ever hope for, portal jumping, and a pretty sweet steampunk/Victorian-leaning aesthetic blended with the arcane and unusual.

Broken Roads

Planned Release: Early 2024

Broken Roads takes the classic Fallout RPG elements and drops them smack-bang into the Aussie outback, bringing plenty of Mad Max flair, branching narrative choices, and Australian charm to the genre. It’s not currently got a release date confirmed after delaying launch late this year given just how massive the title has become, but developer Drop Bear Bytes is aiming for an early 2024 release.

Solium Infernum

Planned Release: 15 February, 2024

Solium Infernum is a “hellish turn-based grand strategy game” from Aussie developer League of Geeks, in which Archfiends duke it out to become the next ruler of Hell. Amass armies, undertake devilish schemes, and cast rituals all in the name of becoming the next Dark Majesty. There’s strategy, praetors to be summoned, and political intrigue to engage in in an infernal setting, and based on previews it’s looking like a fun one to get stuck into on launch.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Planned Release: 2024

The sequel to Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice doesn’t have a confirmed release date just yet, but it’s looking like we’ll be getting the intense Viking action-adventure some time in 2024. Senua returns in a battle to overcome darkness in what already appears to be an immersive, visually stunning title with a masterful soundscape (including the talents of band Heilung returning from the first game).

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Planned Release: Northern Hemisphere fall 2024

For fans of Persona, Atlus’ next project Metaphor: ReFantazio looks like it’ll be right up your alley (myself included). The assassination of the King brings unrest to the land, and kicks off a tale of magic, a cursed prince, and a fight for the throne in a story fitting of an Atlus title. Based on trailers and sneak peeks at what to expect, it looks like we’ll be getting a hybrid of action and turn-based combat with a lot of freedom to play (and fight) however you like in what the developers are calling “an evolution of the realistic day-by-day journey of the Persona series.”

Another Code: Recollection

Planned Release: 19 January, 2024

Another Code: Recollection is a “fully enhanced” version of the Another Code (or Trace Memory, depending on where you’re from) games from the Nintendo DS and Wii. With overhauled visuals, new puzzles and cutscenes, and voice acting amongst other new additions, players can get stuck into 13-year-old Ashley’s story once again, this time on Nintendo Switch, and unravel the mysteries of the mansion of Blood Edward Island alongside the ghost, D. This collection will also include a reworked version of Another Code: Journey Into Lost Memories, the second game which never officially released in North America or Australia (although an English localisation did make its way to Europe).

World of Warcraft: The War Within expansion

Planned Release: Mid-to-late 2024

World of Warcraft has had somewhat of a bumpy ride over the last few years after a less than enthusiastic response to Shadowlands from some players (with Dragonflight enjoying a better reception), but The War Within looks like Blizzard’s big attempt to draw back in long-lapsed players in a massive story with Chris Metzen back at the helm. It’s the start of the multi-expansion spanning Worldsoul Saga and sees the story take players to subterranean worlds including the nerubian empire, where Xal’atath is gathering strength and forces to strike out against Azeroth once more. Based on the recent World of Warcraft roadmap, it looks like The War Within will drop sometime between summer and autumn (Northern Hemisphere), which does track with previous expansion release windows.

There’s so many more titles set to launch in 2024 that we’re excited for, and even more we’re sure will enter our radar as time goes on. What games are you most excited for in 2024? Let us know in the comments.

Lead Image Credit: Square Enix / Inflexion Games / Drop Bear Bytes / Kotaku Australia