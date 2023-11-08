Aussie-Made Post-Apocalyptic RPG Broken Roads Delayed To 2024

Broken Roads, the Aussie-made and inspired post-apocalyptic RPG has been delayed to early 2024 just five days out from the slated release date.

Developer Drop Bear Bytes took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news in a statement, confirming the delay was due to the need for “additional polish time and QA manpower” as the game’s runtime ballooned out past the anticipated length.

“Since 2019, the Drop Bear Bytes team has been pouring their hearts and souls into Broken Roads, spending countless hours designing, troubleshooting, and adjusting to player feedback,” the statement said. “While Broken Roads is still coming, we’ve made the decision to delay the release to allow for additional polish time and QA manpower plus resources to ensure a higher quality bar for the thousands of permutations that can arise.”

“While the game is now content complete, it is also coming in longer than we originally anticipated at ~30 hours of gameplay and nearly 400,000 words of dialogue. As you can imagine, it’s extremely time-consuming to properly test all of these.”

Broken Roads features a Fallout-style RPG system with branching narrative options and dialogue, as well as an in-depth Moral Compass morality system that impacts the story and player choices, making for a pretty large amount of content to QA and polish.

“This was not an easy decision, however the teams here at Drop Bear Bytes and Versus Evil have decided that to ensure we deliver the highest quality product, it would be best to delay the game’s launch just a bit longer, until early next year,” the statement continues. “We’d like to thank the community for your continued support and patience with us. We are committed to delivering a game that will exceed the community’s expectations, and we believe this move will help us do just that.”

Drop Bear Bytes didn’t confirm an exact revised release date for Broken Roads, but based on the statement it looks like we can expect to get our hands on the outback post-apocalyptic title in early 2024 if there’s smooth sailing. We’ll be keeping our eye out for the new release date and keep you posted on any further updates.

Lead Image Credit: Drop Bear Bytes