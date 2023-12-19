Kotaku Readers Share Their Most Anticipated 2024 Games

We recently asked you, dear Kotaku readers, what your most anticipated games of 2024 might be. The list y’all presented mirrors some of the titles I’m stoked about, but you also shared a bunch of games that weren’t yet on my radar. Thank you for that. Most of all, there appears to be one game we all—myself included—can’t wait to get our hands on, and it’s a sequel.
Hollow Knight: Silksong, where you at? The follow-up to developer Team Cherry’s excellent 2017 Metroidvania has been MIA since its first reveal in February 2019. A June 2022 trailer showed some new combat and traversal mechanics—that video lives rent-free in my mind to this day—but the last thing we heard about the game was Team Cherry delaying it because Silksong’s “gotten quite big.” Take your time with the game, TeCher, but my appetite for Silksong is quite big, too.
That’s not the only sequel Kotaku readers are antsy about. While Silksong dominated quite a few of the comments, some of the other games folks are looking forward to include Dragon’s Dogma 2, Hyper Light Breaker, Little Nightmares 3, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. I guess you could say 2024 is looking to be another year of sequels.
Anyway, here are y’all’s most anticipated games for next year.
The Hollow Knight: Silksong Hopefuls
Is Silksong coming in 2024? — Aneural
You are out here asking the real questions. Ditto on Silksong, also waiting for the release of Rune Fencer Illyia. I only own a switch, but between what I already own for games and what has come out recently for remakes (Star Ocean, FF pixel, and Mario RPG) I have my hands full. — Jesus
I think [Silksong] might, just in time for Nintendo Switch’s console successor. — kerning
Silksong is a contender too I suppose, it would be my #2 but I’d rather not speculate about its release year. — Arkayjiya
[Silksong] would be my #1 pick…IF it comes out in 2024. [Hollow Knight] was possibly my favorite game of the last decade. — soosheeroll
Elden Ring DLC
Silksong — Austin
So, other people have already mentioned them, but Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree and Silksong are my two most anticipated, if they actually come out this year (which I think there is a good chance that they [finally] will). — maelstrom26
The Infinite Backlog
This is a cop-out answer, but I’m just looking forward to making my way through the ridonculous backlog that 2023 provided. — UrbanAchiever
I swear the majority of stuff on my PS5 are PS4 games I never got around to. Despite some of them being years old at this point they’re still new to me. — moonbunnychan
Honestly, so many good games came out in 2023 that I’m just hoping to make my way through that backlog. The only one in 2024 that I’m really looking to buy is Dragon’s Dogma 2. Also Silksong, if that comes out next year. — VictorVonDoom
Baldur’s Gate 3… getting time to play it past Act 1 😭 — Nathan Longhair
I’m especially looking forward to Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remake. Also Hades II and Silksong if they’re released in 2024. Though I’m still playing through most of this year’s games and have a lot left to complete, so I’m in no rush. — Purple Banter
Ironically, ever since we finally got our empty nest, I’ve had little time for my Switch, but I’m just hoping I get to finally play Disco Elysium in earnest in 2024. That, and Hades 2. — Joseph Lillo
The Lists
In order:
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Wild Bastards
- Rift of the Necrodancer
- The Plucky Squire
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- Hyper Light Breaker
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Persona 3 Reload
Now Star Wars Outlaws is my #1, but it’s got an invisible asterisk beside it. I love Star Wars, but I’m not head-over-heels about open world Ubisoft games, so it’s a definite wait and see game. In fact, this is the first year in a while where I don’t have anything on my list that is a definite day-one. Which is fine – I’ve got so much backlog to work on anyway. — Kirksplosion
Fantasy Life: The Girl Who Steals Time. loved the first put in tons of hours.
Dragons Dogma 2.
Shantae: Risky Revolution, been a Shantae fan since the DS version.
Glyde the Dragon. another indie game, looks like a more realistic but still lighthearted Spyro the Dragon.
Towers of Aghasba. a weird indie game city builder/Monster Hunterish thing maybe? looks like a mixture of Avatar and Princess Mononoke.
Granblue Fantasy. i’m not super aware of it, but the art looks amazing.
is the Beyond Good and Evil remake coming out in ‘24? if so this.
is that Mana game coming out this year, if so, i love me some Seiken Densetsu.
Princess Peach Showtime. ok, i’m curious. — wombat23
All of them have the potential to suck and disappoint, but I am watching these games in the course of next year:
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- XDefiant
- Hellblade II
- Monster Hunder Wilds
- Radio The Universe
- Persona 3 Reload
- Big Walk
- Little Nightmares 3
- Silent Hill 2 Remake
- Skull & Bones — Commenter-X
Even More Lists
Allright here’s mine!
#1 Spiral by Folklore Games
#2 Pacific Drive by Ironwood Studio
#3 Star Citizen (Doesn’t hurt to dream 😉 — Antonin Lavigne
Caves of Qud coming out of EA
The Thaumaturge
The Plucky Squire
Remaster of Beyond Good and Evil
Remaster of Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door — A Rusty Butter Knife
Space Marine II
Star Citizen (lol jk) — Jack Makinson-Sanders
No particular order: Avowed, Hellblade II, FFVII 2, Star Wars Outlaws, Rise of the Ronin, Little Nightmares 3. — HerdyGerdyFresh’N’Nerdy
Excited for
Persona 3
Star Wars Outlaws
Stellar Blade: the trailer was good but I seem to be the only one excited for it. — Luke Alexander
The Year Of Sequels
Dragon’s Dogma 2 – I imagine this game will take over my life much like Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen did. I can’t wait.
STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl – Looks like everything you would want from a sequel to one of the most atmospheric shooters of all time. — Peter Archer
Dragon’s Dogma 2 and Helldivers 2. After so much time I never thought I’d see a sequel to either. DD is one of my all-time favorite games. Losing my mind over the sequel. Helldivers 2 switching to third-person, giving each player their own screen, should solve some of the biggest issues with the first game. The change also gives me EDF vibes a bit. Super excited. — Cupcake
Final Fantasy Rebirth and Dragons Dogma 2 — Closeout
Hellblade II and Hades II (hopefully) for me — SquiSquiSquidio
STALKER 2 more than any of the others. I just can’t wait to see what new-gen STALKER plays like. I’ve been a fan for so long and I wasn’t even sure it would ever come out since the devs are in Ukraine, and some of them have even fought and died in the war. — Ser Phalanges
Senua, Hades II, and the yet to be announced but almost certainly on the horizon, Dino Crisis remake. DO IT CAPCOM — snaafuu
