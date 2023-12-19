Kotaku Readers Share Their Most Anticipated 2024 Games

We recently asked you, dear Kotaku readers, what your most anticipated games of 2024 might be. The list y’all presented mirrors some of the titles I’m stoked about, but you also shared a bunch of games that weren’t yet on my radar. Thank you for that. Most of all, there appears to be one game we all—myself included—can’t wait to get our hands on, and it’s a sequel.

Hollow Knight: Silksong, where you at? The follow-up to developer Team Cherry’s excellent 2017 Metroidvania has been MIA since its first reveal in February 2019. A June 2022 trailer showed some new combat and traversal mechanics—that video lives rent-free in my mind to this day—but the last thing we heard about the game was Team Cherry delaying it because Silksong’s “gotten quite big.” Take your time with the game, TeCher, but my appetite for Silksong is quite big, too.

That’s not the only sequel Kotaku readers are antsy about. While Silksong dominated quite a few of the comments, some of the other games folks are looking forward to include Dragon’s Dogma 2, Hyper Light Breaker, Little Nightmares 3, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. I guess you could say 2024 is looking to be another year of sequels.

Anyway, here are y’all’s most anticipated games for next year.

The Hollow Knight: Silksong Hopefuls

Image: Team Cherry

Is Silksong coming in 2024? — Aneural

You are out here asking the real questions. Ditto on Silksong, also waiting for the release of Rune Fencer Illyia. I only own a switch, but between what I already own for games and what has come out recently for remakes (Star Ocean, FF pixel, and Mario RPG) I have my hands full. — Jesus

I think [Silksong] might, just in time for Nintendo Switch’s console successor. — kerning

Silksong is a contender too I suppose, it would be my #2 but I’d rather not speculate about its release year. — Arkayjiya

[Silksong] would be my #1 pick…IF it comes out in 2024. [Hollow Knight] was possibly my favorite game of the last decade. — soosheeroll

Elden Ring DLC Silksong — Austin

So, other people have already mentioned them, but Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree and Silksong are my two most anticipated, if they actually come out this year (which I think there is a good chance that they [finally] will). — maelstrom26

The Infinite Backlog

Image: Larian Studios

This is a cop-out answer, but I’m just looking forward to making my way through the ridonculous backlog that 2023 provided. — UrbanAchiever

I swear the majority of stuff on my PS5 are PS4 games I never got around to. Despite some of them being years old at this point they’re still new to me. — moonbunnychan

Honestly, so many good games came out in 2023 that I’m just hoping to make my way through that backlog. The only one in 2024 that I’m really looking to buy is Dragon’s Dogma 2. Also Silksong, if that comes out next year. — VictorVonDoom

Baldur’s Gate 3… getting time to play it past Act 1 😭 — Nathan Longhair

I’m especially looking forward to Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remake. Also Hades II and Silksong if they’re released in 2024. Though I’m still playing through most of this year’s games and have a lot left to complete, so I’m in no rush. — Purple Banter

Ironically, ever since we finally got our empty nest, I’ve had little time for my Switch, but I’m just hoping I get to finally play Disco Elysium in earnest in 2024. That, and Hades 2. — Joseph Lillo

The Lists

Image: Ubisoft Massive Entertainment

In order: Star Wars Outlaws

Wild Bastards

Rift of the Necrodancer

The Plucky Squire

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Hyper Light Breaker

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Black Myth: Wukong

Persona 3 Reload Now Star Wars Outlaws is my #1, but it’s got an invisible asterisk beside it. I love Star Wars, but I’m not head-over-heels about open world Ubisoft games, so it’s a definite wait and see game. In fact, this is the first year in a while where I don’t have anything on my list that is a definite day-one. Which is fine – I’ve got so much backlog to work on anyway. — Kirksplosion

Fantasy Life: The Girl Who Steals Time. loved the first put in tons of hours. Dragons Dogma 2. Shantae: Risky Revolution, been a Shantae fan since the DS version. Glyde the Dragon. another indie game, looks like a more realistic but still lighthearted Spyro the Dragon. Towers of Aghasba. a weird indie game city builder/Monster Hunterish thing maybe? looks like a mixture of Avatar and Princess Mononoke. Granblue Fantasy. i’m not super aware of it, but the art looks amazing. is the Beyond Good and Evil remake coming out in ‘24? if so this. is that Mana game coming out this year, if so, i love me some Seiken Densetsu. Princess Peach Showtime. ok, i’m curious. — wombat23

All of them have the potential to suck and disappoint, but I am watching these games in the course of next year: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

XDefiant

Hellblade II

Monster Hunder Wilds

Radio The Universe

Persona 3 Reload

Big Walk

Little Nightmares 3

Silent Hill 2 Remake

Skull & Bones — Commenter-X

Even More Lists

Image: Ironwood Studios

Allright here’s mine! #1 Spiral by Folklore Games #2 Pacific Drive by Ironwood Studio #3 Star Citizen (Doesn’t hurt to dream 😉 — Antonin Lavigne

Caves of Qud coming out of EA The Thaumaturge The Plucky Squire Remaster of Beyond Good and Evil Remaster of Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door — A Rusty Butter Knife

Space Marine II Star Citizen (lol jk) — Jack Makinson-Sanders

No particular order: Avowed, Hellblade II, FFVII 2, Star Wars Outlaws, Rise of the Ronin, Little Nightmares 3. — HerdyGerdyFresh’N’Nerdy

Excited for Persona 3 Star Wars Outlaws Stellar Blade: the trailer was good but I seem to be the only one excited for it. — Luke Alexander

The Year Of Sequels

Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

Dragon’s Dogma 2 – I imagine this game will take over my life much like Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen did. I can’t wait. STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl – Looks like everything you would want from a sequel to one of the most atmospheric shooters of all time. — Peter Archer

Dragon’s Dogma 2 and Helldivers 2. After so much time I never thought I’d see a sequel to either. DD is one of my all-time favorite games. Losing my mind over the sequel. Helldivers 2 switching to third-person, giving each player their own screen, should solve some of the biggest issues with the first game. The change also gives me EDF vibes a bit. Super excited. — Cupcake

Final Fantasy Rebirth and Dragons Dogma 2 — Closeout

Hellblade II and Hades II (hopefully) for me — SquiSquiSquidio

STALKER 2 more than any of the others. I just can’t wait to see what new-gen STALKER plays like. I’ve been a fan for so long and I wasn’t even sure it would ever come out since the devs are in Ukraine, and some of them have even fought and died in the war. — Ser Phalanges

Senua, Hades II, and the yet to be announced but almost certainly on the horizon, Dino Crisis remake. DO IT CAPCOM — snaafuu