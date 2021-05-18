Hollow Knight: Silksong Won’t Be At E3 2021

Way back in 2019, Hollow Knight fans got their first glimpse at Silksong, the stand-alone sequel continuing the strange, whimsical adventures of the original. But beyond the early trailers and a playable build at PAX Australia 2019, there hasn’t much news about Silksong lately. It’s meant desperate fans have started leaning into wild predictions and claiming Silksong will appear at nearly every new gaming showcase announced.

It’s happened before recent Nintendo Directs, and rumours have also recently floated about the game making an appearance at E3 2021. To curtail expectations, Team Cherry has had to issue a statement confirming the game won’t be at E3 this year as development is still ongoing.

In a post on Discord (shared to Reddit by user Echo_The_Shadow), Team Cherry PR contractor Matthew Griffin said, “Hey guys! I just want to let you know that Team Cherry does not have any announcements/blogs scheduled for E3 this year.”

While some fans will naturally assume this announcement could be a way of ensuring a Silksong announcement at E3 is a total surprise, the more likely explanation is the game simply won’t be appearing.

Hollow Knight, which has gained a cult following since its release, had a 2.5 year development cycle. It’s fair to assume Silksong will take just as long — but given the coronavirus pandemic, and the weighty expectations after the original sold more than 2.8 million copies, it’s likely Team Cherry will want to take its time.

Yes, fans have waiting a long time to hear more of Silksong, but if the original game is anything to go by the wait will absolutely be worth it. We’ve also very recently seen the consequences of rushing out a game to meet fan expectations, so a longer wait is justified. Stay patient, and we should see the follow up Hollow Knight deserves.

Regardless of Silksong‘s absence, E3 2021 is already looking stacked. So while we may not hear anything more about Silksong in this year’s show, there’s still plenty of other titles we can look forward to seeing when the event kicks off on June 12.