Kotaku Asks: What Are Your Most Anticipated Games Of 2024?

2024 is shaping up to be a stacked year for games. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Tekken 8, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League are all coming out in the first two months of next year. So, Kotaku’s got a question for you, dear reader: what 2024 game(s) are you most stoked about?

The coming year has a bunch of big-name releases and smaller titles worth keeping an eye on. You can check out Kotaku’s list of the 30 most anticipated games we think you should be watching. Maybe you’ve already got your sights set on a handful of games that will dominate your 2024.

Me? I’ve got a couple games I’m keeping tabs on. Tekken 8 is looking real good, especially considering how accessible Bandai Namco Studios is trying to make the notoriously “anti-beginner” fighting franchise.

As a huge fan of RPGs like the Tales series, I’m intrigued by Cygames’ action-RPG Granblue Fantasy: Relink. I gotta know if the infamous Skull and Bones will be a dumpster fire following its many, many years of hellish development. Then there are the two fancies of my imagination: Dragon’s Dogma 2 and Rise of the Ronin, both of which I could see taking over the first half of my year. Oh, and we can’t forget about Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, maybe one of 2024’s hypest games that’s coming on February 29. Seriously, the first part of next year is jam-packed with games, it’s somewhat daunting.

So, Kotaku readers, I toss the question back to you. With all of the games coming out in the next year, let us and your fellow commenters know what you’re most excited to play in the months ahead.