This Tunic Fox Plushie Is ‘Huggable’ And I’m ‘Inconsolable’

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 18 mins ago: February 28, 2023 at 1:08 pm -
Filed to:fangamer
plushietunic
Image: Finji / Fangamer

As a deeply troubled individual, I have a fondness for the odd plushie. When I saw the TUNIC Huggable Fox Plushie, my beaten and battered heart melted into a thick, stinky goo.

Announced early this morning, the TUNIC Huggable Fox Plushie is now available on Fangamer to anybody who looked at the fox from TUNIC and immediately thought “This little fucker needs a big hug from me.”

TUNIC, for those unaware, is an absolutely fantastic isometric action-adventure game from 2022 developed by Andrew Shouldice. It follows the journey of a cute little fox and gives you pretty much no direction as to where to go and what to do, with the in-game guide being collected over time and written in a completely made-up language. It rules.

The TUNIC Huggable Fox Plushie is a special little guy complete with a magnetic sword and shield that can be added to or removed from its little hands. It is 10 inches tall, and is shaped like a friend. Its design comes from Saber Murphy, who is also responsible for designing various plushies for Fangamer that are based on properties such as Undertale, Deltarune, Hollow Knight, OneShot, and Dark Souls.

If you really look at this plushie, you can tell immediately that there is not a single thought behind those eyes. It has no mouth, so it cannot scream. Despite these characteristics, the TUNIC fox plushie manages to be one of the cutest little things I have ever seen in my life and I love it dearly. I have plenty of friends with no mouths and no thoughts, so an extra one wouldn’t hurt.

The TUNIC fox plushie is exclusive to the Fangamer website (as well as any Fangamer booths at conventions) and is $32 USD ($47 AUD). While this may seem steep for a plushie, I cannot tell anybody how to use their money because not only am I not a financial advisor, but I am terrible with my own money.

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

