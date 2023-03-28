Fans Are Hungry For Link’s ‘Meat Arrows’ In Tears Of The Kingdom

Tuesday, Nintendo showcased a 10-minute look at the hotly anticipated sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. While most fans went wild over the new handyman crafting abilities Link sports in Tears of the Kingdom, a subset of fans have been salivating at the opportunity to pummel both minor enemies and bosses alike with Link’s meat arrows and meat sword, and that’s not a euphemism.

Read More: Zelda Producer Plays Tears Of The Kingdom For 10 Mins, And The New Stuff Looks Wild

Let the meat arrows fly

Basically, Link’s new weapon-crafting power works kinda like the DC comic book hero B’wana Beast’s animal-fusing ability but with objects, in that Link can combine the attributes of two disparate things to make a new “thing” with improved qualities. (Shout-out to all two diehard B’wana Beast fans out there.) For example, producer Eiji Aonuma’s glorified Let’s Play saw him combine two fans and a raft to craft a DIY speedboat. But the thing that caught everyone’s attention was the fact that a slab of meat in Link’s inventory could be jerry-rigged into a weapon as well, leading the term “meat arrow” to trend on Twitter. Sadly, Aonuma left this possibility unexplored in the gameplay breakdown. Perhaps our puny human minds aren’t yet ready to comprehend the ramifications of such a fusion.

“The first thing I will do in #ZeldaTearsOfTheKingdom is put meat on an arrow. I must know what the meat arrow does. I swear on the life of everyone that I know,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Nintendo show us what the meat arrow can do you cowards,” wrote another.

“I can’t wait to beat the final boss of #TearsoftheKingdom with my raw meat arrow,” another wrote.

Read More: Yup, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Weapons Break Just Like BOTW

Imagine it…meat boomerangs, meat hang gliders, meat hammers, and meat tornados. The smörgåsbord of meat weapon possibilities may be endless. But carnivorous huntsmen be warned, Link’s meat weapons, as with most weapons in TotK, will break should you push them past their breaking point. Y’know, just like in real life. If your personal meat weapon has degraded IRL, please consult your doctor.

Whether the endless possibilities for snuffing out the lives of Link’s adversaries at the hand of his schmeat weapons rouses your interest in playing the BotW sequel or not, Tears of the Kingdom is slated to release on May 12 on the Nintendo Switch.