Jerma’s Grotto Beasts Is Real, And It’s Available For Pre-Sale Now

Published 1 hour ago: March 2, 2023 at 9:39 am -
Filed to:grotto beasts
jermajerma985tcgtrading card game
Jerma985, aka Jerma (aka Jeremiah Elbertson) is perhaps one of Twitch’s most fascinating and creative streamers, and his most recent stream of Aussie-made Frog Detective 3 also came with a very special announcement regarding Grotto Beasts.

What is Grotto Beasts?

Well, according to Jerma lore, Grotto Beasts is a long-forgotten short-lived trading card game from the 90’s. In a March 2021 Archaeology Stream, Jerma found the last known cards in existence in an ancient treasure chest and proceeded to ‘buy the trademark’ for $350,000 to ‘bring it back’.

Fans of the streamer made sure to do their darndest to make everybody believe it was a real game from the 90’s, from fake theme songs to recalled memories. After the ‘purchase’, Jerma claimed in a later stream that he had plans to release real physical packs of the revamped Grotto Beasts that year, but nothing came of it.

However, January saw the news that Grotto Beasts was completed, with plans to launch the trading card game at ‘the end of February’. And the end of February was right, as Jerma’s Frog Detective 3 stream saw the reveal of the trading card game in its fullest form.

At the 01:21:27 mark, Jerma takes a break from playing Frog Detective 3 to reveal the full rundown of Grotto Beasts, from what the game is, how it was found, how it’s played, and what beasts are set to come. I highly recommend giving it a watch.

So what is the ‘revamped’ Grotto Beasts?

The ‘revamped’ Grotto Beasts is a 2+ player physical trading card game made by ERgamedesign and Jerma985 where you and your opponents compete in a Rumble to determine a Champion. There are 4 types of cards one can summon: Grottos, Beasts, Wishes, and Challengers.

There are 200 different cards, 40 of which are the original cards revealed in the original 2021 Archaeology Jerma stream. The cards were designed by 20 different artists including Jerma himself, and the game will include multiple characters from the ‘Jermaverse’, including Jerma himself.

When is it out?

Pre-sales are up now on the new Grotto Beasts website, and consist of a 2-player starter kit, singular booster packs, and 4-packs of booster packs. As well, there’s a bunch of merch available including clothing and art prints.

Honestly, it’s pretty neat that all of this came out of a stream seemingly making fun of the Pokémon card pack opening meta that was going on at the time. To go from a goof to a hugely collaborative project over two years is, unsurprisingly, very on-brand for Jerma.

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

