Return Of The Jedi’s Anniversary Anthology Collection Will Tell Tales Of Wicket, Sarlaccs, Palpatine, And More

Like A New Hope and Empire Strikes Back’s 40th anniversaries before it, Return of the Jedi is celebrating its landmark year in style with its own From a Certain Point of View collection — and the authors include some familiar Star Wars faces, some new ones, and perhaps of most interest to us, a co-founder of Gizmodo!
StarWars.com has lifted the lid on the cover and author details for Return of the Jedi: From a Certain Point of View. Like the A New Hope and Empire Strikes Back editions, the anthology will feature 40 tales in chronological order taking place in and around the events of Return of the Jedi, filling in fun asides, backstory to major moments, or the lives of blink-and-you’ll-miss-them characters… and some not so missable ones either.
The author list includes notable Star Wars writers like behind-the-scenes archival books author Phil Szostak, Star Wars Ronin’s Emma Mieko Candon, Brotherhood’s Mike Chen, Dr. Aphra’s Alyssa Wong, and more, alongside writers entirely new to the galaxy far, far away. And yes, as we mentioned, Gizmodo’s very own Charlie Jane Anders — the scribe behind the new New Mutants: Lethal Legion series at Marvel Comics, and her YA Unstoppable trilogy — will be writing a story focusing on “the life and times of the Sarlacc.” Hell yes.
Check out the full list of authors below!
- Saladin Ahmed
- Charlie Jane Anders
- Tom Angleberger
- Kristin Baver
- Olivie Blake
- Akemi Dawn Bowman
- Emma Mieko Candon
- Olivia Chadha
- Gloria Chao
- Mike Chen
- Adam Christopher
- Paul Crilley
- Amal El-Mohtar
- M. K. England
- Jason Fry
- Adam Lance Garcia
- Lamar Giles
- Max Gladstone
- Thea Guanzon
- Ali Hazelwood
- Patricia A. Jackson
- Alex Jennings
- Mary Kenney
- Jarrett Krosoczka
- Sarah Kuhn
- Danny Lore
- Sarah Glenn Marsh
- Kwame Mbalia
- Marieke Nijkamp
- Danielle Paige
- Laura Pohl
- K. Arsenault Rivera
- Dana Schwartz
- Tara Sim
- Phil Szostak
- Suzanne Walker
- Hannah Whitten
- Fran Wilde
- Sean Williams
- Alyssa Wong
Return of the Jedi: From a Certain Point of View will release September 5.
