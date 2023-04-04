Beautiful New Fortnite Map Is Like Spider-Man Meets Star Wars

Another day, another wild showcase of talent in the new Unreal Editor for Fortnite. This latest one, titled “Cyber Rush,” is by a creator called CooliSushi and combines moody cyberpunk visuals and energetic electronic music with a speedy aerial highway action montage that easily brings to mind the opening of Star Wars: Episode II or the chase sequence from the Mass Effect 2 DLC, Lair of the Shadow Broker.

Since its reveal last month, Fortnite’s “Creative 2.0” era has been off to a remarkable start. Back in December Fortnite upgraded to Unreal Engine 5.1, and the new editor harnesses its strengths and versatility to let creators go to town with the fancy new tech. They’ve already released some very impressive maps and mini-games, which are easily shared via simple 12-digit codes you can enter in Fortnite. One of the latest must-play experiences features some fancy grappling action in a fast-paced, cyberpunk highway.

Creator CooliSushi revealed their sick new map, Cyber Rush, in a tweet a few days ago, and it quickly gained attention with its visuals, gameplay, and soundtrack.

The lush lights spilling out from speeding vehicles and highrise buildings provide a beautiful, dynamic environment for high-stakes grappling action and some quick shootouts, so this is definitely one you’ll want to try — and flip ray tracing on if you have the horsepower. You can download Cyber Rush with map code 6124-8356-0703.

How to download and play Cyber Rush in Fortnite

If you haven’t downloaded a creative map in Fortnite before, it’s fairly straightforward. Make sure you have the map code handy (you can copy and paste it easily on PC), and launch Fortnite. Select the game type on the right-hand side of the screen (you can just hit X on an Xbox controller, or Square on PlayStation).

Head on over to the Island Code tab and enter in the code you copied. Provided the code’s correct, you’ll then be able to download and jump into the map.

Gif: Epic Games / Kotaku

Cyber Rush is a fun and pretty-looking jam to play through, but you’ll want to be careful not to try and grapple off any buildings, as per the game’s tips. I also found that aiming-down-sights can reduce your peripheral vision in a way that might interrupt the fun a bit and cause you to fall to your death more often. Try to stick to the centre areas of the highways, and plan to jump high. There’s no grapple prompt, so you’ll want to try and get as close as possible to the vehicle you’re trying to grapple off of to ensure a successful swing.

We’re not even a full month into the Unreal Editor for Fortnite’s life and maps like Cyber Rush are showing just how exciting this tool can be. Keep it coming.