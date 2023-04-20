Everything You Need To Know About The League Of Legends MSI

The Mid-Season Invitational is League of Legends second biggest esports event each year.

It’s held between the first and second season splits and features the best teams from around the world.

If you’re looking to get into League of Legends or esports, or just want to know who’s playing this year, this article has all the info you need.

This year the League of Legends MSI is being held in London and will run from May 2nd to May 21st.

Riot has changed up the format this year, making the tournament bigger and better.

13 teams have been invited instead of the usual 11 and will feature a double elimination group stage.

The tournament will be split into two stages this year; Play-In stage and Bracket stage. Cloud9, Gen.G, T1, JD Gaming and the team that wins the LEC 2023 Spring Playoffs next week will all get a bye to the Bracket stage.

As for the Play-In stage for the League of Legends MSI, we’ll be seeing G2 Esports, Bilibili Gaming, PSG Talon, Golden Guardians, DetonatioN FocusMe, Movistar R7 and LOUD. These teams are the representative champions and runners up of each competitive region, excluding Vietnam, who are yet to complete their playoffs.

The Play-In stage will run from May 2-7, and the eight teams will be put into two groups of four to compete in best-of-three, double-elimination matches. The winners from each group will be joined by the winner of the loser’s bracket in the Bracket stage of the tournament.

The Bracket stage will be held from May 9-14 and May 16-20. This will see the top 8 teams playing best-of-fives in a double-elimination bracket. The MSI final will be held on May 21.

There will be no representation for Oceania at this year’s MSI, as Team Bliss and the Chiefs Esports Club came 7th and 8th in the Pacific Championship Series this year. The MSI representatives from the Pacific group are PSG Talon, the Hong Kong team that won the PCS.

We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled during MSI 2023 so we can get 100% in our Worlds Pick ’ems.