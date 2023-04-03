My Friend Superman Still Exists, And It’s Coming To Adult Swim

Cast your mind back to mid-2021, and you remember the announcement of a new DC Comics show called My Friend Superman. With how quiet it’s been since that initial reveal, you wouldn’t be wrong in thinking that it got quietly cancelled, especially in light of Warner Bros. Discovery’s recent scuttling (or reshuffling) of animated series, DC or otherwise, in the last several months. And it doesn’t help that there’s been only one image of the show to go off of, as seen above.

But the show definitely still exists. Earlier in the week alongside the grand reveal of Genndy Tartakovsky’s Unicorn: Warriors Eternal (set to premiere on May 4), Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed My Friend Superman would air on Adult Swim after Unicorn completes its run during the spring and presumably summer. After hitting Cartoon Network’s more adult-focused airing block, episodes will encore during Saturday nights over on the Toonami sub-block. It’ll also hit HBO Max, but at time of writing, it’s not clear what release schedule (or method) the show will run on for the streaming service.

The elevator pitch for My Friend Superman is that focuses on Man of Steel’s early days as a vigilante who also moonlights as a reporter for the Daily Planet. With Superman voiced by Jack Quaid (Star Trek: Lower Decks), the series hones in on the interpersonal relationships between him, Lois Lane (Alice Lee), and Jimmy Olsen (voice actor TBA). “All the while,” read the initial announcement, “Clark and Lois are falling in love, sharing adventures, taking down bad guys, stumbling over secrets, and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane.”

In the past, DC shows like Beware the Batman and Harley Quinn have aired on Adult Swim, but only after initially airing somewhere else. While it likely hasn’t resulted in a change to the show’s content/target audience, that My Friend Superman is hitting Adult Swim maybe gives it a better chance to carve out its own niche as the DC landscape continues to get more complicated.