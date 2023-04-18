Please Enjoy This Tears Of The Kingdom Character Art, Which May Tease Story

Nintendo’s still releasing new artwork for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in the lead-up to the game’s May 12 launch, and fans are already poring over the images for clues. All will be revealed in just a few weeks, but why wait when the gorgeous art is right there waiting to be analysed under a microscope?

Following hot Ganon’s big debut in the final trailer last week, Nintendo released official artwork for the Gerudo King yesterday that stoked some fan theories about the “tears” referenced in the game’s title. Maybe he’s collecting them to go full Thanos? Tears of the Kingdom’s champions have new artwork as well, showing off the Zora Prince Sidon as well as two other companions, a Gerudo who appears to be Riju and a Rito who is likely Teba’s son, Tulin. The kids are all grown up and ready to kick arse it seems.

The first thing that caught players’ eyes was that we’re still missing the fourth champion, presumably a Goron, who hasn’t been shown in the recent batch of trailers and gameplay footage. With Breath of the Wild’s Yunobo nowhere in sight, some fans are speculating this could be because Death Mountain appears to be infected with Malice, potentially signalling that Link will first have to fight a Goron champion before they join as a companion.

This also matches up with the broader fan theory that Ganon is trying to collect colourful gems called tears that function in Hyrule sort of like the Infinity Stones from Avengers. The new character art shows Ganon currently has room for seven on his “infinity” necklace, and already possesses three–red, purple, and silver. Sidon, meanwhile, appears to get a blue tear over the course of the adventure, implying it’s possible Ganon already has the red one because he took it from a Goron. Rip.

Did you spot these familiar faces who fought alongside Link in the latest trailer for The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom? pic.twitter.com/gyomLuk3Cu — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 15, 2023

One of the biggest reveals in Tears of the Kingdom’s final trailer was that champions like Sidon will at least occasionally be able to fight side-by-side with Link. Building off the character backstories established in the hack ‘n slash spin-off, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, it seems like the champions may actually be able to accompany the Hero of Time on his adventure at various points like fully-functioning NPC allies.

When Breath of the Wild came out, Nintendo released individual Amiibo for each of the game’s champions. So far Tears of the Kingdom only has a single figurine for Link. We’ll see if the new champions get the same treatment once the game finally arrives.

Ganon

Image: Nintendo

Ganon is back and he’s not just rehydrated. A necklace around his neck appears to contain seven slots, potentially for the tears referenced in the game’s title. Whether we’re in a race to get them first, or will collect them only to lose them to Ganon later on, remains to be seen. If every past Zelda is anything to go off of, the Gerudo King’s plan will eventually succeed, only for his final form to still be defeated by Link.

Riju

Image: Nintendo

Riju appears to be all grown up and taking over for her mum, Urbosa. Exchanging the latter’s sword and shield for two scimitars, she looks to be dual-wielding in style. While the artwork doesn’t show it, the final trailer appears to hint at an amber tear in her earring. What we don’t see is Patricia, Riju’s loyal Sand Seal. I’m hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.

Tulin

Image: Nintendo

Apparently taking over the reins from Teba is the plucky Tulin, weidling a bow and a naive smile. The most youthful of the bunch, some players are already missing his dad. A few are even worried he might be destined for the grave as well, potentially giving Teba a Batman-like vengeance story. But he looks way too happy in the artwork, right? Right?

Sidon

Image: Nintendo

Sidon, the Zora Prince and one of 2017’s most shippable allies, thankfully returns. The artwork doesn’t show it, but in the trailer he at one point wields a blue tear on his hand and the aquatic kingdom’s crown on his head. Tragedy once again looms as one possible explanation, or maybe his dad just decides to abdicate the throne and go chill in retirement. Either way, longtime fans are celebrating, even if he looks mostly unchanged. Wrote one commenter on the Zelda subreddit, “Like how Sidon is no different except he has a spear now lmao.”