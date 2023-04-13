‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Ubisoft Dumps Influencer Over Racist Rainbow Six Siege ‘Jokes’

Luke Plunkett

Published 1 hour ago: April 14, 2023 at 9:30 am -
Filed to:creativeworks
socialissuesthaqiltiktoktomclancy27srainbowsixubisoftvideogamepublishersvideogamesvideogamingwar2cconflict
Ubisoft Dumps Influencer Over Racist Rainbow Six Siege ‘Jokes’
Screenshot: Ubisoft

Streamer Thaqil, a Rainbow Six Siege player who publishers Ubisoft at some point deemed important enough to commemorate with an in-game item, has been dumped by the company after making a series of racist jokes on TikTok.

As NME report, in a series of videos posted on the site — since deleted — Thaqil made a number of comments about Castle, a black character in the game:

In one video, Thaqil listed Castle as a Siege operator whose name began with N. In a second, the content creator said he would “avoid” Castle in a “Kiss, Marry Avoid” game, and claimed “I think it’s quite obvious, it’s because he’s black”.

Another video showed the streamer posing with a banana under Castle’s Siege icon.

He also made a video referencing Castle and the N-word, which Thaqil explained as “a tiktok challenge where I had to name an operator as quickly as possible based on the random letter that appeared on screen. ie. L for Lion or Lesion etc. The letter N appeared on screen and I stated ‘Castle’”.

After his comments were picked up on social media Ubisoft were quick to act, saying “Thaqil’s recent posts on social media are in breach of Ubisoft’s Code of Conduct” and that “As a result, Thaqil will no longer be part of our content creators program and his charm will be removed from Rainbow Six Siege”.

Thaqil responded to his dismissal by posting a message on Twitter, in which he explains each attempt at a “joke” in detail before admitting:

I will be honest, I knew what I was doing when it came to those challenges and knew the joke that I was about to make.

My intent was to never be taken literally or promote racism in anyway but now looking back, that’s kinda what I did so I apologise. My main objective was to be edgy and make people laugh but I now realise that my attempt on humour may come across as insensitive and offensive, for that I am truly sorry.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.