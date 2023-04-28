What Are You Playing This Weekend?

TGIF, folks. The weekend approaches, and with it we once again set our gaming agenda.

What’s on?

For me, as for a lot of you I suspect, I’m going to be jumping into Star Wars Jedi: Survivor when I log off this week. I have a few games I still want to polish off, like Advance Wars 1+2: Reboot Camp, but the majority of my time is going to be spent in a galaxy far, far away, I think. It’s well known that I’m willing to forgive a lot where Star Wars is concerned. I’ve said on this very website before that I’m not that much of a Souls guy. I understand the appeal, I say, but, for whatever reason, From’s games have never clicked for me. Respawn’s Star Wars Jedi games have cast the truth into the cold light of day: the problem isn’t that I don’t like Soulsbornes, it’s that they don’t give me a lightsaber.

Honkai Star Rail has hauled Ruby in by the collar, a springboard from her already crippling Genshin addiction. I am told that this is what she will be playing this weekend, and I assume she will be glued to it, playing for hours without blinking once or taking a single sip of water.

With that, it’s over to you! What are you playing this weekend? Something new? Something old? Clearing out the Steam library? Heading outside if the weather’s good? Let me know in the comments down below.

That’s a full lid for us this week! Thank you as always for stopping by, we really do appreciate you being here! No matter what you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Cheers.