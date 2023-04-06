What Your Overwatch 2 Skin Says About You: Brutal Callout Edition

When Overwatch 2 was announced as the not-so-sequel-sequel to the original 2016 first-person shooter, the first thing most players wondered was, “What about my skins?”

The hero shooter, which offered players loot boxes they could earn or pay for before (rather controversially) swapping over to a free-to-play battle pass model for the sequel, has a litany of skins for its extensive cast of characters that people have grown quite fond of over the years. Luckily, any skin you earned/bought in Overwatch 1 carried over to Overwatch 2, though you’d be hard-pressed to find many of the original ones in the in-game store today.

Whether it’s a skin so rare that rumours consistently crop up about its return, a skin that shows off your Overwatch League allegiance, or just a downright gorgeous cosmetic, Overwatch skins are an integral part of the game. They say a lot about the players donning them: their skill level, their personal beliefs, maybe even their identities. They’ll tell you if someone is willing to shell out $US20 ($28) for a very pretty skin (guilty), or if they’re determined to only earn their skins the old-fashioned way. A player struggling to play a high-skill DPS character while donning their default skin is clearly trying something new, while a Genji flipping and dashing around the map in a Pacific All-Stars skin is going to annihilate you.

So, what does your Overwatch 2 skin say about you?

Blackwatch Moira

Screenshot: Blizzard / Kotaku

You have Moira’s gold weapons, you want to show them off, you hate that half of her skins obscure them with her billowy sleeves. You may be a one-trick.

Pink Mercy

Screenshot: Blizzard / Kotaku

You’ve been a Mercy main since the game launched, and you happily donated the $US15 ($21) to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation back in 2018 to get the skin that everyone goes rabid over because Blizzard never released it again. (“It means you are babygirl,” – Ash Parrish, The Verge reporter and former Kotaku staff writer)

Nutcracker Zenyatta

You have a dirty mind and equipped his golden weapon skin as well just so you can say you have given people “the golden nut.” – Isaiah Colbert, staff writer

Maestro Sigma

Screenshot: Blizzard / Kotaku

You keep your shoes on in the house. – Kenneth Shepard, staff writer

Tropical Baptise

Image: Blizzard

You have good taste in men. – KS (And btw Baptiste is queer now).

Alien Zarya

Image: Blizzard / Kotaku

You are a red flag. This skin resulted in Blizzard no longer making skins for OWL MVPs because the player it was designed for was accused of sexual assault. Don’t wear this.

Officer D.Va

Screenshot: Blizzard / Kotaku

You think that all cops are good cops.

Scarecrow Junkrat

Screenshot: Blizzard / Kotaku

You’re a devious little gremlin, a duplicitous little freak. I fear you may not have great hygiene habits.

Cote D’Azur Widowmaker

Screenshot: Blizzard / Kotaku

We get it, you like upskirts.

Crab Hammond

Screenshot: Blizzard / Kotaku

You revel in the bizarre, in the uncanny. You love a practical Star Wars puppet. You’re a little annoying.

Cupid Hanzo

Image: Blizzard

You’re slutty and you know it. – KS

Star Sheep Orisa

Screenshot: Blizzard / Kotaku

You took one look at this skin and its fluffy little cloud details, glowing sun midsection, and shimmery galaxy core and pissed away $US20 ($28) without even batting an eyelash. You’re a sucker. You’re me.

Strike Commander Morrison/ Blackwatch Reaper

Screenshot: Blizzard / Kotaku

You’re gay and you think you can fix them. – KS

Overwatch League Skins

Image: Blizzard

You have a favourite team, you rep them hard, and every game is like the OWL finals. Scrubs are not welcome. You’re sweaty as hell.

BlizzCon Skins

Image: Blizzard

You’re a Blizzard stan and have been for years. You could only get some of these (like the BlizzCon 2017 Winston skin pictured above) by attending the con in-person. That’s dedication.

Totally ‘80s Zarya

Screenshot: Blizzard / Kotaku

Overwatch gave you one good skin for your best girl and you’ll be damned if you don’t flaunt it. – IC

Black or White Cat D.Va

Screenshot: Blizzard / Kotaku

You have more than one cat.

Noire Widowmaker

Image: Blizzard

You had a good feeling about this newfangled Overwatch game back in 2016, so you pre-ordered it. You have good instincts. (Someone is currently listing an un-used pre-order skin code for $US349 ($484) on eBay).

Soccer or Hockey Lucio

Screenshot: Blizzard / Kotaku

You like sports, not just esports.

Dragon Symmetra

Image: Blizzard

You are beautiful and dangerous.

Riot Shield Brigitte

Screenshot: Blizzard / Kotaku

You don’t understand why people would destroy the windows of a CVS after cops kill people. You just wish they’d protest peacefully.

One Punch Man Skins

Screenshot: Blizzard / Kotaku

Weeb.

Magni Torbjorn

Screenshot: Blizzard / Kotaku

You love Norse mythology and The Lord of the Rings. You can’t stay quiet when the part where Viggo Mortensen breaks his foot comes on in The Two Towers.

Dark Wolf Hanzo

Screenshot: Blizzard / Kotaku

You’re a menace.

Cabana Ana

Screenshot: Blizzard / Kotaku

You love a piña colada, a good romance novel, and telling kids to stop running by the pool.

Cyber Demon Genji

Screenshot: Blizzard / Kotaku

You need healing and you’re not swapping.

If you have any additions you think deserve a spot on this list, drop them in the comments!