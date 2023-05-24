Spider-Man 2 PS5 Gameplay Shows Kraven Villain, Symbiote Suit

Developer Insomniac Games came through the PlayStation Showcase on May 24 with a new trailer for the web-slinging PS5 exclusive, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Before the new trailer shows any spider-men slinging webs, it opens on a scene of villain Kraven the Hunter deciding he wants to head to New York City to hunt down our pair of heroes.

The new footage shows gameplay of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, with the player switching between both characters to handle a situation on two different sides of NYC. Peter is seen wearing the Symbiote Suit and using new abilities courtesy of the space parasite growing on him. Miles, meanwhile, has some cool new tech like creating wires to walk across a platform to stay in stealth. While the swinging webs and fists still look pretty great, the trailer does escalate into an Uncharted-style set piece as Miles is dragged across New York by a drone.

Anyone who’s seen the Symbiote Spidey arcs in the comics and movies will recognise Peter’s angsty behaviour as a sign of the Symbiote’s influence on him, so it will be interesting to see how it handles this storyline in the sequel when it launches this fall for PS5.

A single-player-only affair, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 picks up not long after the events of the first two games: Marvel’s Spider-Man and the Miles Morales spin-off. This time around, the twin spiders are battling the iconic supervillain Venom in what Marvel Entertainment’s creative vice president Bill Rosemann said is a “darker” narrative than what was told in the previous installments. That makes sense, considering the parasitic Symbiote, in all its devilishly possessive glory, is slated to make an appearance in the sequel to take control of a hapless dude.

Read More: The Next Spider-Man Game Will Be Darker, Like Empire Strikes Back

Insomniac Games’ open-world webhead adventure isn’t the only piece of Spider-Man media that’s dropping this year. A prequel comic book to the upcoming game, simply titled Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 by Gamerverse, came out on May 6 and introduced a new superfoe named The Hood for our Neighbourhood Spideys to beat the brakes off of. There’s also the sequel to 2018’s excellent animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, hitting theatres on June 2. If you’re a Fortnite player and Miles Morales stan, then you can get Across the Spider-Verse-themed items from the battle royale shooter’s in-game shop right now. Also, if you haven’t actually played Marvel’s Spider-Man, I highly recommend you do, especially since you can buy the remaster as a standalone game now.

Read More: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Prequel Comic Pulls New Villain Into The ‘Gamerverse’

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches later this fall as a PlayStation 5 exclusive.