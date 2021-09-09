Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Teases Miles And More Importantly, Venom

Today during the PlayStation Showcase, Sony and Insomniac released the first trailer for the upcoming Spider-Man 2 for PS5. It’s out in 2023.

In the trailer, we see Peter and Miles working together to beat up some random criminals. They do some cool moves together, showing that the pair are in fact a team after the events of Spider-Man: Miles Morales. (Will you be able to switch between them as you play? I would love that!)

Also in the trailer, we get a glimpse of Venom. Spoilers for folks who have yet to play Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4, but Venom was teased at the end of that game. So while it’s not shocking to see the big, bad symbiote appear in this teaser, it’s still a nice pop of excitement for Spidey fans.

Over on the official PlayStation Blog, Sony and Insomniac revealed that Tony Todd (Candyman) will be voicing Venom in the game. Also confirmed, Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter, are reprising their roles as Peter and Miles respectively. (No word on if Peter will get his original, better face back…)

As for that other voice, it sounds like it could be Kraven the Hunter, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet. What has been confirmed is the release date and if you were hoping to play the next big console Spider-Man game soon.. well, I got some bad news. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 won’t be out until 2023. That’s a long way from now. But hopefully, this also means that the devs working on the game will be able to have a healthy work-life balance. One can hope!

Screenshot: Sony / Marvel / PlayStation / Kotaku

This wasn’t the only Marvel game revealed during Sony’s event. Also announced today was a new Wolverine game. It’s also being made by Insomniac, so it seems Sony and Marvel are happy to continue working together. No release date or year was given for Wolverine’s big-budget superhero outing, so I expect it won’t be until 2023 or later at the earliest.

For Marvel fans craving a game to play sooner than later, there’s always the upcoming Midnight Suns from Firaxis. That’s due out March 2022. And if you really can’t wait, you can check out Marvel Future Revolution, which is out now on mobile devices. It’s not bad!