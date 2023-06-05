Apple Announces Very Fancy ‘Vision Pro’ Headset

All the rumours were true. Apple has a fancy headset it wants to sell you. The tech giant revealed its new mixed reality / virtual reality headset during its June 5 WWDC digital event, confirming the details of previous leaks.

During today’s Worldwide Developers Conference — Apple’s annual event where it talks about its future plans and updates — the iPhone maker announced its new headset: The Vision Pro. The new headset features impressive specs, but you better be ready to pay a lot for this advanced piece of hardware.

The Vision Pro is controlled using your hands, eyes, and voice. Apps and videos will appears to exist in the real world using the headset’s advanced augmented reality tech, which lets it overlay computer visuals over a real-time camera feed. Apple also showed off how the headset can also immerse you in fully digital environments like a typical VR headset, letting you watch Ted Lasso in the middle of space.

An interesting feature called “EyeSight” shows your eyes to other people when they get close, via a display on the front of the unit. But if you are in the middle of a game or an immersive app, the front display makes that clear to other people, letting them know you are busy. However, at any point, Apple says you can see through apps to see other people in the room, helping to make you feel less isolated when using the new headset.

