‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Diablo 4’s Most-Played Class ATM Is The Sorcerer

Joshua Chu

Published 3 hours ago: June 20, 2023 at 12:54 am -
Filed to:blizzard games
character classcreative worksdiablomultiplayer online gamesnecromancerrole playing video gamessorcerersportsvideo gamesvideo games with isometric graphicsvideo gamingwindows games
Diablo 4’s Most-Played Class ATM Is The Sorcerer
Illustration: Blizzard

It’s been a couple of weeks since Blizzard’s latest ARPG adventure Diablo 4 opened its hell gates to the public. With players cumulatively logging in “over 276 million hours” into the game, it’s always a fun time to look at something everyone loves: stats! Blizzard has some fun facts to share with us today. What class is the hottest right now? This probably won’t surprise anyone who was following Diablo IV in its beta period, but ladies and gentlemen, it’s the magic-slinging Sorcerer.

This data was revealed by Blizzard in an official Twitter post, where they also revealed some other fun numbers. These include tidbits such as, over 5,000,000 players were slain by the hands of the Butcher, or how 163 hardcore players found their way to level 100. But the big validation here is for the Sorcerer players, who can all celebrate the fact that they joined in on the most popular class. Sorry, Necromancers. It’s the spell slingers on top.

The Sorcerer is a strong class so it’s not entirely surprising that this choice is one of the more popular ones in the game. The class has a number of high-performing builds, such as an Ice Shards Sorcerer build or an Arc Lash Sorcerer build. Classes like the Druid were probably never going to top the charts, although you could have made an argument that the Necromancer or even Rogue should have slash could have been the more popular pick. Regardless, it’s the Sorcerer that reigns supreme.

But the Sorcerer doesn’t necessarily outperform the other classes in this game, nor does it fall behind. There are strong builds for each class, and the popularity of the Sorcerer doesn’t mean it overshadows the other classes in the game. (Especially not you, my baby Necromancer.)

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.