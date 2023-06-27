Elon Musk’s Mum Can’t Stop The Mark Zuckerberg Cage Fight In New Game

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg will likely never actually fight each other in a cage match during a UFC event. (I know that’s a weird way to start a paragraph, stick with me…) However, we can all experience the alternate and better timeline where that fight did happen thanks to a newly released free game pitting the tech bro CEOs against each other in unarmed combat.

For those of you who aren’t terminally online and have lives outside of your phone and the internet, let me catch you up on what’s been happening in the world of “Rich Dudes Challenging Each Other To Fights.”

It all started on June 20 when Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk challenged Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg to a 1v1 cage match via tweet. Surprisingly, Zuck responded on Instagram and agreed to the fight, asking Musk for a location to throw down. For a whole host of reasons, this bizarre fight isn’t likely to happen, with the weirdest and funniest one being: Musk’s mum got involved and seemingly got it cancelled. However, that didn’t stop someone from quickly creating a video game where we can all live out what would have surely been the next milestone in our ongoing and exciting journey which is “The Slow Implosion Of Society Via Capitalism.”

What kind of game is Zuck vs Musk?

As spotted by PC Gamer, Zuck vs Musk is out now and is a free browser game developed by Blue Wizard founder, Bejeweled designer, and Plants vs Zombies creative director Jason Kapalka. Zuck vs Musk isn’t a completely brand new game; instead it’s a modified, smaller version of Blue Wizard’s pre-existing wrestling game, WrestleBros. And the only two characters in this tinier version of the game are dumbshit CEOs Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

The game is fairly simple to play, with you just having to mash the space button while moving close to either Musk or Zuck. Sadly, even though you get to beat up one of these rich dinguses, you still have to play as the other and that means they win and that sucks. I need a mode that lets me drop in some random wrestler who can beat them both up.

There’s a progression system in the game, for those who can stomach playing as Musk or Zuck for more than five minutes. Nothing against the game, which is very well-made and fun. But I just don’t want to be either of these men for an extended period of time. Even if I get to kick the other guy’s arse in the process.