The Real-Life Dog Behind Red Dead Redemption 2’s Cain Has Died

Einstein, the dog who provided the motion capture performance for Red Dead Redemption 2’s pooch Cain, has passed away according to the pup’s owner. I’m sorry to bring you this sad news.

Released in 2018, Red Dead Redemption 2 is a massive open-world blockbuster that features an incredibly detailed world bursting with activities to pursue, people to meet, and missions to complete. But it also contains a dog named Cain, who RDR2 players meet not long after Dutch and the gang set up camp in Clemens Point. Cain, a stray pup, wanders into the area and Jack, the son of RDR protagonist John Marston, is allowed to keep him. While not a huge part of the game, Cain was still a good boy and Einstein helped make the dog move and act realistically via motion capture. (Don’t google what happens to Cain.)

Rest in peace to the goodest boah Einstein, motion capture performer for Cain, the stray dog that found a home in the gang's camp at Clemons Point. Arthur makes a small sketch of him in his journal, and he can be found in game's credits 🤍 https://t.co/Mq3SrPBWtw pic.twitter.com/tt3XlKnZa7 — RedDeadNet (@RedDeadNet) June 15, 2023

“Einstein was truly one of a kind,” wrote Einstein’s owner Jason Barnes in an Instagram post eulogizing the dog. “From the moment we met, we formed a deep bond, and it was clear that we were destined for countless adventures together. You possessed an uncanny intelligence, earning you the name Einstein; even if, at times, the name felt like a joke.”

How Einstein helped the developers behind RDR2

Barnes previously worked as an animator at Rockstar Games during the long development of RDR2. He brought in Einstein to help animate the in-game dog Cain via motion capture. This meant that Einstein would have to wear a cute little suit covered in little white balls that helped a computer record and track the dog’s movements. Einstein’s work was so useful and played such a large part in the game that he was credited in Red Dead Redemption 2’s end credits alongside other human and animal performers.

“Though our time together has come to an end, your memory will live on forever. Red Dead Redemption 2 may immortalise you as Cain, but it is the memories we created together that truly preserve your spirit. The lessons you taught me about loyalty, love, and living life to the fullest will never be forgotten,” wrote Barnes.