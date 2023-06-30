Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles, Ubisoft’s Upcoming Web3 Game, Gets Lukewarm Reception

Ubisoft has announced its first PC Web3 game, Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles. The “PVP Tactical RPG experimental game” will be based on the Oasys blockchain, which was established in 2022 and is geared towards gaming – Bandai Namco and Square Enix are among the other big gaming names who’ve backed it previously.

The announcement and accompanying teaser video come after Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot previously said the company would be moving away from NFT and blockchain technologies, which he said Ubisoft was only researching at the time.

Ubisoft also launched the Ubisoft Quartz blockchain platform prior to this in 2021, which saw limited ‘Digits’ (NFTs) sold for Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Breakpoint still appears to be the only game on the platform, although no ‘Digits’ are currently available for sale.

The teaser video itself is pretty light on for gleaning any details from, but includes drawings that are giving The Da Vinci Code vibes contained in what appears to be a spellbook, as well as what appear to be characters on TTRPG miniature stands.

The Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles website goes into a bit more detail, describing how players can, “assemble a team of mythical Champions, engage in thrilling tactical battles against other players and discover the legends of the dark and mystical world of Grimoria”.

There’s also no current information about what form NFTs or Web3 technology will take within the game, but given Ubisoft’s previous blockchain attempts, it’s possible these could be cosmetics for the playable characters.

Comments on the teaser video via YouTube don’t paint a particularly positive sentiment for the upcoming game, with only 36 comments at the time of publishing – many questioning the inclusion of blockchain tech in a Ubisoft title. Having joined the official Ubisoft Web3 discord, which boasts over 4,000 members (and a hell of a lot of Bored Ape display pictures), there’s not an awful lot of discussion going on there, either. Whether Ubisoft continues to delve deeper down the Web3 world is likely contingent on how this game goes.

Ubisoft promises further details soon, including a release date and likely just how much Web3 content to expect. Given Guillemot has previously promised that any blockchain tech usage by Ubisoft going forward would be brought to players when it had “something that gives you a real benefit,” it can only be assumed that the team is envisaging Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles to be that something.

We’ll keep you posted should more details about the game’s development and release be revealed.