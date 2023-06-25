Uh, Gal Gadot Might Be Returning As Wonder Woman? Maybe? Somehow?

Around 420 million years or so ago, shifting land masses pushed the pre-historic Iapetus Ocean under the mountains of Appalachia, trapping all of its salty brine underneath. Although it’s only the barest fraction today, in the 19th century, the West Virginia salt industry produced 3.2 million bushels at its height, or tens of thousands of tons. I mention this because that’s how much salt you need to take upon hearing Gal Gadot imply her Wonder Woman could return.

This seeming impossibility was addressed by Gadot at Netflix’s Tudum event this past weekend, where she mysteriously told Entertainment Tonight regarding her future as Diana of Themiscyra, “Things are being worked behind the scenes and once the right moment arrives, you’ll know about it.” It certainly sounds like there’s a chance she’ll get a chance to pick up the Lasso of Truth again, but… why? And how?

The problem, of course, is that Warner Bros.’ James Gunn and Peter Safran are supposed to be rebooting the DC cinematic universe and setting the slate clean; it’s why Henry Cavill’s Superman was shot with a proverbial Kryptonite bullet after Gunn took over. Keeping Gadot’s Wonder Woman around would seem to be in stark opposition to that mandate. But then again, Both Shazam: Fury of the Gods and The Flash managed to snag Gadot for cameos. And, technically, Robert Pattinson is still playing Batman in his own, separate canon. And maybe the Flash’s recent assault on the DC live-action multiverse will have some ramifications for the future. Who the hell knows?

What may be the most important holdover between the old DC Expanded Universe and the new one is that its continuity continues to be a confusing mess. That somehow will now include Frankenstein and His Creature Commandos.