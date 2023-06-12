Aussie Video Game Composers And Musicians, Your Expertise Is Requested

The Australia Council for the Arts is seeking feedback from musicians who work in Australia’s video game sector. The Council is conducting a survey in conjunction with Queensland University of Technology. The survey’s goal is to “produce up-to-date knowledge on how, and to what extend, Australian musicians are collaborating and working with the digital game sector.”

If that sounds like you, you can head over to the survey here and fill it out. You’ll need to be over 18 and either reside in Australia or hold Australian citizenship to contribute. The survey will pose questions regarding your skillset, your experiences making music for games, and the kinds of music you hope to contribute to games in the future. An important note: the survey states that every question should be considered optional unless otherwise stated. If the question isn’t specifically mandatory, you don’t have to answer if you want to.

To sweeten the pot, everyone that fills out the survey will go in the draw to win one of three passes to High Score, the annual conference for music creators and game developers alike. High Score is held every year during Melbourne International Games Week in October. Three lucky survey respondents will win a pass to the 2023 conference, which they can use to learn from other creators and connect with their peers.

🎵🎮Are you a musician in the digital game sector? Complete this quick survey to win a pass to #HighScore at @GamesWeekMelb this October, and help inform our future support for the sector. In partnership with @QUT. Closes Monday 17 July: https://t.co/svXYELlZpe pic.twitter.com/oq04ndaVR2 — Australia Council (@AusCouncilArts) June 9, 2023

The project is being run by Dr Brendan Keogh, whose work we’ve featured on Kotaku Australia many times before across the history of the site. Dr Keogh is a familiar name among game development academics and has written numerous books and studies on the industry. His latest, “The Video Game Industry Does Not Exist: Why We Should Think Beyond Commercial Game Production,” is currently sitting on my shelf and is a cracking read for anyone interested in the business of game development and how we perceive it. His most recent game, Brendan Keogh’s Putting Challenge, was one of my favourite games of last year. Dr. Keogh is joined by composer and professor Dan Golding, whose award-winning scores have appeared in games like Untitled Goose Game, Frog Detective and the upcoming Wood & Weather.

What I’m saying is: have no fear. You’re in the very best hands imaginable.

If you’re a musician connected to the Australian games industry, please consider getting involved! You can find the survey right here.