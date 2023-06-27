When To Catch The Annapurna Showcase In Australian Times

The Annapurna Interactive Showcase returns in 2023, and with it purportedly one of the publisher’s biggest slates yet.

The publisher is something of an industry darling, known for its curatorial approach to the games it promotes as much their arty, offbeat tone and tenor. In the past, Annapurna has been home to games like The Pathless, Neon White, The Outer Wilds, Stray and What Became of Edith Finch. That should give you a very good idea of the kind of games to expect from this showcase. To hear Annapurna tell it, the showcase contains one of the publisher’s biggest announcements ever.

What that announcement could be is anyone’s guess. After the success of The Outer Wilds, a sequel certainly wouldn’t be a shock. But would we need one? Only you can answer that.

Back at it! Reveals, announcements, and one of our biggest announcements yet. Streaming here and over on our YouTube and Twitch channels – June 29, 2023 @ 12pm PT // 3pm ET // 8pm BST.#SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/yPCYdIHKWG — Annapurna Interactive (@A_i) June 8, 2023

When to catch the Annapurna Interactive Showcase in Australian times

It’ll be another early start for Aussies hoping to catch the show (though this will likely be the last of the early morning Summer Game Fest livestreams). You can catch the full broadcast on the official Annapurna Twitch and YouTube channels. The show begins on the morning of Friday, June 30th in Australia and New Zealand.

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

Friday, 30th June

5:00 AM AEST

NT, SA

Friday, 30th June

4:30 AM ACST

WA

Friday, 30th June

3:00 AM AWST

NZ

Friday, 30th June

7:00 AM NZST