10 Things You Should Never Say To A Genshin Impact Player

Joshua Chu

Published 7 hours ago: July 8, 2023 at 1:30 am -
Image: HoYoverse

The Genshin Impact community is no stranger to navigating choppy waters, whether it’s discussions about farming, characters and their voice actors, or even the genre of game itself. If you want to survive out there, you’ll want to avoid some sore subjects to avoid facing wrath or disappointment.

Here are some things you should never say to a Genshin Impact player.

“I’m not a huge fan of gacha games.”

Illustration: Nicola Barts Illustration: Nicola Barts

There a lot that happens when a Genshin Impact player hears the term “gacha game.” Whether they’re internally conflicted by being entrapped by a predatory pricing model, or if they’re out to convince you that “Genshin Impact’s gacha is not that bad actually,” you’re bound to get an emotional response out of some of them.

“Why does Honkai: Star Rail have soo many more features?”

Screenshot: Kotaku Screenshot: Kotaku

Listen Genshin Impact, we love you, and you’re objectively pretty beautiful, but you insist on withholding some very necessary quality-of-life features that Honkai: Star Rail has, and it’s making me upset!

“Take a look at my perfect 1:2 CV artifacts, can I improve at all?”

Screenshot: Kotaku Screenshot: Kotaku

I’m soo glad you RNGesus blessed you with the perfect artefact roll, while I’m on month four of trying to get an Elemental Mastery headpiece. We love minmaxing!

“I just rolled four 5-star characters in a row, check it out!”

Image: Kotaku Image: Kotaku

Good for you! But at the same time, I hate you.

“I have 100% Crit Rate and 200% Crit DMG with over 2K attack, is that good?”

Image: HoYoverse Image: HoYoverse

It’d feel better if you weren’t blissfully pretending to be unaware of how great your stats are.

“Where’s my endgame content??”

Screenshot: Kotaku Screenshot: Kotaku

The Spiral Abyss could stand to be improved, but God forbid there’s a more casual game you can play instead of soullessly min-maxing your stats for a pay-to-win raid boss.

“Oh boy, I just got a Dehya, is she good?”

Image: HoYoverse Image: HoYoverse

My sweet Dehya, HoYoverse never did get around to buffing you.

“Wasn’t this game supposed to come out on the Nintendo Switch?”

Image: Lucie Liz Image: Lucie Liz

Well, you got me there. I guess I’ll have to stick with my phone if I want to gacha-on-the-go.

“HoYoverse could be a little more generous with their free rewards.”

Image: HoYoverse Image: HoYoverse

You’ll want to avoid saying something to this effect unless you want to start a war between two parties: the, “Why are you acting so entitled” camp and the “HoYoverse makes millions, more Primogems pls” camp.

“Gosh, isn’t Paimon just the best mascot, ever?”

Image: HoYoverse Image: HoYoverse

Sorry that you’re wrong!! Leave me alone, Paimon!

