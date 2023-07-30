Assassin’s Creed Mirage Producer Says It’s Only 20 Hours Long

A new interview with Assassin’s Creed Mirage lead producer Fabian Salomon has further indicated the game’s average playtime will be much shorter than other recent titles.

As spotted by PCGamesN, Salomon was recently interviewed by French YouTuber Julien Chièze. Asked about the game’s overall playtimes, Salomon was quite frank in his response, saying that internal playtests had yielded completion times of around 20 hours.

As translated by PCGamesN:

“Given that we do a lot of playtesting internally at Ubisoft, it’s part of our process, we really want to get as close as possible to the players, so we’ll say that the latest playtimes we’ve received average at around 20-23 hours. That can go up to 25-30 hours for the completionists, and we’ll say that those who will be rushing the game will be around 20 hours.”

That’s significantly shorter than recent games in the series, particularly Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Vahalla, which featured 60-hour campaigns and took hundreds of hours to 100%. This isn’t the first time Ubisoft has made it clear that Assassin’s Creed Mirage would be a much shorter experience than recent games in the series. As fan opinion on the newer, sprawling format became more divided, Ubisoft began to look for ways to have its cake and eat it too. The solution: Why not both? Mirage is the first of what Ubisoft has called smaller-scale AC games, something of a throwback to the shape of the series pre-Origins.

Even in the Pedestrian Group offices, there’s a difference of opinion on what we want from Assassin’s Creed. I’m not wild about the Ancient History Trilogy — I find them too bloated and shapeless — and love the idea of a return to ‘old school’ AC. On the other hand, Gizmodo Australia’s Zac Kelly loves the new format and is the only person I know to have 100%’d Valhalla and all its expansions.

Salomon’s confirmation of a much shorter time-to-beat is a comfort in an October that is looking increasingly stacked. Detective Pikachu Returns, Forza Motorsport, Lords of the Fallen and Alan Wake II all launch within days of Mirage‘s release.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage launches on October 12 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.