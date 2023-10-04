Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Assassin’s Creed Mirage In Australia

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Get ready to settle back into the Animus, Assassin’s Creed fans. The latest entry in Ubisoft‘s long-running series, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, is almost here.

Set in ninth-century Baghdad, drawing inspiration from Prince of Persia and Arabian Nights, you’ll play as the cunning street thief, Basim Ibn Ishaq. Devoted fans will recognise Basim from the Nordic saga of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, we’ll get a deep dive into Basim’s origin story as he joins the Hidden Ones and trains to become a Master Assassin.

In a move away from the last two games, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will not be an open-world RPG. It’s evident in the lower price point, but in a sit-down interview with the game’s executive producer Marc-Alexis Côté and IGN, it was revealed that Mirage was “a smaller Assassin’s Creed project” and that, going forward, the length of future titles in the series would vary.

While that might be a disappointment for open-world fans, it does spring to mind the shorter 15 to 20-hour campaigns fans enjoyed with the initial series. The decision was made to cater to some Assassin’s Creed fans’ desires to see a more character-driven storyline and return to the roots of the original games.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage was scheduled to be released on October 12 but has been bumped up a week to October 5. Now take a leap of faith and let’s see where we can find a copy of Assassin’s Creed Mirage for cheap.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Where can you get Assassin’s Creed Mirage for cheap in Australia?

Image: Ubisoft

To kick things off, the standard edition of Assassin’s Creed Mirage retails at $79.95, however, Gorilla Gaming and Assassin’s Creed Mirage are currently offering the cheapest price at $59. From there, JB Hi-Fi has it for $64 across all consoles, while Amazon Australia is a hair more expensive at $64.99 but comes with free shipping.

If you preorder the standard edition, you’ll score a bonus quest titled, The Forty Thieves, which follows Basim as he tracks down one of the most famous legends from The Arabian Nights.

Here’s where you can pick up Assassin’s Creed Mirage for cheap in Australia:

Gorilla Gaming: $59 (PS5 | PS4 | Xbox)

$59 (PS5 | PS4 | Xbox) Mighty Ape: $59 (PS5 | PS4 | Xbox)

$59 (PS5 | PS4 | Xbox) JB Hi-Fi: $64 (PS5 | PS4 | Xbox)

$64 (PS5 | PS4 | Xbox) Amazon Australia: $64.99 (PS5 | PS4 | Xbox) + free shipping

$64.99 (PS5 | PS4 | Xbox) + free shipping Big W: $69 (PS5 | PS4 | Xbox)

$69 (PS5 | PS4 | Xbox) The Gamesmen: $69.95 (PS5 | PS4 | Xbox)

$69.95 (PS5 | PS4 | Xbox) EB Games: $79.95 (PS5 | PS4 | Xbox)

Image: Ubisoft

Now the deluxe edition is full of Prince of Persia-inspired gear, from a special outfit, eagle and mount skins, as well as some weapons. With your purchase, you’ll also score a digital art book and soundtrack to listen to, because Ubisoft knows we love all the goodies.

Here’s where you can preorder the deluxe edition of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, although you’ll want to be fast because more and more retailers are selling out:

Gorilla Gaming: $89 (Xbox)

$89 (Xbox) JB Hi-Fi: $89 (PS4)

$89 (PS4) Mighty Ape: $89 (Xbox)

If you want to pick up Assassin’s Creed Mirage for PC, only Epic Store has it in stock. You’ll pay $79.95 for the base game and $89.95 for the deluxe edition.

There was a Collector’s Edition for Assassin’s Creed Mirage available for preorder through EB Games, but unfortunately, it looks like it’s sold out. If you’re deadset on getting your hands on it, we wish you the best of luck hunting it down from resellers.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be released in Australia on October 5 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S/X and PC.

