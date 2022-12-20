Another 20 Minutes Of Assassin’s Creed Jade Leaks, Looks Great For Mobile

20 minutes of footage from Assassin’s Creed Jade, Ubisoft’s upcoming mobile title, has leaked online. Leaks around the AC series are, of course, not all that uncommon. The difference with Assassin’s Creed Jade is that the leaks don’t seem to be stopping, and Ubisoft isn’t exactly rushing to pull the videos down either.

The latest batches of footage apparently come from an alpha build Ubisoft had opened to testers via an application process. Ubisoft calls the game a “AAA RPG action-adventure game for mobile platforms” set in Ancient China.

What strikes me as very interesting about all of the footage is the level of detail in the game’s visuals and mechanics. I knew mobile gaming had come a long way in the last five years, but the footage from this alpha build really is something else. Like, pushing-up-against-last-gen-console-out something else.

Here’s the first video, which involves a solid look at the character creator and a short sequence set on the Great Wall of China.

It looks … good, right? Almost too good, if you ask me. While it doesn’t have all the visual flourishes of its AAA, console and PC bound stablemates, Assassin’s Creed Jade does appear to be something in the order of a Switch game pushing the hardware to its absolute limit. The textures, the design of the thing, the lighting and character animations — it appears for all the world to be a proper, full-blooded AC game.

Here’s another video of leaked footage, showing off the game’s stealth mechanics.

Jade is one of six Assassin’s Creed titles currently in development at Ubisoft. Though Ubisoft hasn’t had much to say about Assassin’s Creed Jade just yet, it’s believed that it is sharing development duties with Chinese megapublisher Tencent after the two companies announced a major partnership in September. This would certainly explain the game’s setting, and its debut on mobile platforms, which are wildly popular in Asian territories.

There’s no word on a release date for Jade at this stage, though the vertical slice in this alpha would certainly offer a few indications as to its overall progress. The next game in the series will be 2023’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which leaked earlier this year. Following Mirage are the still-untitled Red (set in Japan) and Hexe (which appears to be all about witches). All four titles will be part of Ubi’s new Assassin’s Creed Infinity content hub.