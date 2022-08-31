Assassin’s Creed Mirage Rumours Continue To Pile Up

Our old mate Jason Schreier is back on a familiar beat: talking about Assassin’s Creed games before Ubisoft is ready to announce them formally.

The latest news is that more and more information is appearing online about the next Assassin’s Creed game, apparently subtitled Mirage. Though Schreier has reported on the game at Bloomberg before, it’s back in the news after YouTuber j0nathan posted a video walking through what he claimed was new information about the project. Information from that video was then picked up by the Twitter leaks account Rebs Gaming, drawing Schreier’s attention.

YouTuber j0nathan https://t.co/IgrqJfAV7u revealed this information on the new Assassins Creed game -Should be called Assassins Creed Mirage -Released in Spring 2023 -The game will take place in Baghdad between the years 870-860 -Return to basics, no leveling system pic.twitter.com/soCko92M6U — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) August 30, 2022

Schreier then checked in with his source and corroborated some of j0nothan’s story while swotting other dot points down.

A person familiar tells me parts of this new Assassin’s Creed leak are true (such as the name and the other stuff Bloomberg has already reported: spring 23, Baghdad, back to AC basics) and other parts are not (“multiple cities to explore”) https://t.co/qmM6UZtKnG — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) August 30, 2022

The game’s existence has been public knowledge for some time. Referred to previously by its project name ‘Rift’, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is apparently set to release in 2023. Per j0nothan and Schreier, the game is set in Baghdad between 870-860 BCE and represents a back-to-basics approach to Assassin’s Creed design. The game also reportedly stars Basim, an Assassin character from AC Valhalla. But, again, per Schreier, only some of j0nothan’s points are reportedly true. We advise taking it all with a grain of salt for now.

The decision to go back to basics could be a response to recent AC games like Odyssey and Valhalla, which have been gargantuan, sprawling affairs designed to take years to fully complete. As some who prefers his Assassin’s Creed on a less dizzying scale, the promise of Mirage entices me a great deal. The Xbox 360-era AC games were always large, it’s true, but they’ve been utterly dwarfed by titles released since Ubisoft rebooted the series in 2017. And it’s not like the extra-large serving size hasn’t worked for Ubisoft. Despite the overwhelming amount of content in the base game alone, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is one of the most successful series entries in the franchise’s history. People seem to like an AC game that goes on forever, especially one about Vikings.

Ubisoft has scheduled a Ubisoft Forward live stream for September 10th. Assassin’s Creed Mirage is expected to appear during that stream.