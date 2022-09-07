More Assassin’s Creed Leaks, Series May Finally Head To Japan

So it seems like Assassin’s Creed Mirage won’t be the only new game in the series announced during this weekend’s Ubisoft Direct.

According to Try Hard, and corroborated by Bloomberg, Ubisoft is preparing to announce as many as three new AC games — two new major titles, separate from Mirage, and a new mobile game. The first, Bloomberg says, is codenamed Red, developed by Ubisoft Quebec, and is set in feudal Japan. The second is reportedly a game set in the late Holy Roman Empire, codenamed Neo or Hexe, and is in development at Ubisoft Montreal.

Bloomberg’s understanding is that both games are part of the Assassin’s Creed Infinity platform, designed to be a single platform where new games and experiences in the franchise will find a home.

If these reports pan out and Assassin’s Creed finally makes its way to Japan after all these years, one wonders if it will feel like shutting the gate after the samurai-mounted horse has bolted. Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima on the PlayStation 4 was widely regarded as the best Assassin’s Creed game Ubi never made. Though fans have bayed for an AC game set in Japan for years, I have to wonder if that itch hasn’t already been scratched. That said, who among us would reject more stealthy samurai action, no matter where it comes from? I guess what I’m saying is, “bring back Tenchu if you want to tempt me.”

Actually, let me know your thoughts on that in the comments. Would you still be down for an Assassin’s Creed game set in Japan, or do you think that ship has sailed?

Little is known about the mobile game. A parkour endless runner, perhaps? We’ll find out soon.

Beyond that, Bloomberg offers a little extra detail around Assassin’s Creed Mirage, stating the game originally started life as yet another expansion for AC Valhalla before being spun up as its own stand-alone game.

The next Ubisoft Forward broadcast kicks off very early on Sunday morning. You can find exact times across Australia and New Zealand right here.