Assassin’s Creed: Jade Gets Official Title And Second Beta

Mobile spin-off Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade is officially titled Assassin’s Creed: Jade, and it has received a brand new gameplay trailer and beta period during Gamescom.

Assassin’s Creed: Jade will be set in 215 BC in ancient China, and based on the gameplay trailer looks like it’ll bring all the key parts of an Assassin’s Creed game to mobile – including stealth, parkour, and those brutal enemy finishers.

For a mobile game, it appears to be attempting to stick as closely to a mainline console release as possible in terms of production quality and the visual style of combat, with players able to traverse across iconic historical Chinese structures like the Great Wall of China. Other locations pictured look pretty faithfully recreated, too, despite being developed for a totally different platform than Ubisoft’s usual focus.

The trailer’s description reads:

“Get an authentic Assassin’s Creed experience, gameplay and features on mobile, for free with Assassins Creed: Jade! Embark on a journey to explore the vibrant world and culture of ancient China and defend against the Xiongnu in this ever-evolving open-world.”

You’ll also be able to create your own character, which is a bit of a departure from regular Assassin’s Creed titles that have always featured fully fleshed-out characters to inhabit (with the exception of instalments like Syndicate and Odyssey, which offered a choice between multiple pre-written characters.)

While the official title of Assassin’s Creed: Jade was confirmed in the video alongside gameplay, the trailer also confirmed that a second closed beta was coming soon. Players who want to get in on that freerunning action are able to register on the game’s official website. There’s no detail on whether the beta will be restricted to certain regions, yet.

Assassin’s Creed: Jade isn’t the only upcoming title in Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise, with codename Hexe and codename Red still on the horizon. Red promises a jaunt across feudal Japan (finally), while Hexe appears to be leaning heavily into ominous witchcraft vibes. Assassin’s Creed: Mirage is also set to release on October 5, 2023 – so there’s plenty of stealthy secret order intrigue and parkour to go around in the coming years.

Assassin’s Creed: Jade is being published by Level Infinite and developed by Ubisoft, and while there’s no set release date as of yet, it looks like it’s well underway to launch.

Will you be signing up for the Assassin’s Creed: Jade closed beta?