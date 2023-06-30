GameStop Deal Will Get You One Of The Biggest Games Of the Year Free

GameStop is a broken company that treats its employees like crap, but the meme stock phenonomon’s accruing losses can be your gain. A current “buy one, get two free” deal on used games can save you a lot on some of the biggest hits of 2023 so far including Diablo IV, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

I call those games out in particular because they are some of the most critically-acclaimed of the year and the most expensive at $US70 ($97) each. GameStop is currently selling used copies of each at $US65 ($90) a piece, letting you grab all three for just $US130 ($180) instead of $US195 ($271), at least while supplies last. That’s a lot of money upfront but those three games will also last you well into next year.

The sale also applies to a bunch of other new and perennially popular games, including:

Final Fantasy XVI

Street Fighter 6

Dead Island 2

Hogwarts Legacy

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

God of War Ragnarök

Elden Ring

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Metroid Dread

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

If you own a Switch you could go hard on Super Mario Bros. Movie-inspired bundle of Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario 3D World Plus Bowser’s Fury, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and save $US55 ($76). Or you could snag The Last of Us Part I remaster, Resident Evil 4, and God of War Ragnarök for just $US105 ($146). Of course, you can still get some savings on the cheaper end too for some older stuff. Grand Theft Auto 5, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and Deathloop are all $20 used.

GameStop has a long history of hawking used games for the slimmest of discocunts because it makes a much bigger margin on reselling pre-owned games rather than new ones. Long considered a controversial strategy, it’s now become mostly just a legacy piece of the business as the majority of game sales shift to digital and GameStop fills the store shelves up with collectibles and Funko Pops instead. But for as long as the company hangs around, the freebies are a good way to save as companies hike up game prices amid ongoing inflation.