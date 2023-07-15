We’ve Got An Exclusive Magic: The Gathering Commander Masters Set Preview

Magic: The Gathering is bringing the most sought-after reprints from the TCG’s most popular format back in the upcoming Commander Masters set, and it’s shaping up to be a powerful new release that will shake up competitive and casual Commander play. Commander Masters launches on 4th August, but ahead of release we’ve got not one, but two, powerful cards making their way into the set.

For the uninitiated, Commander Masters is Magic: The Gathering’s newest set due to drop in a couple of weeks and is filled to the brim with reprints of Commander format staples, strong commanders, and highly prized cards that Magic players have been searching high and low for to boost their EDH decks.

Some of the cards already confirmed for the set include The Ur-Dragon, an absolutely cracked dragon commander that I was lucky enough to get my mitts on years ago. For newcomers to the multiplayer Magic format which has skyrocketed in popularity over the last few years though, plenty of the most well-loved commanders have equally skyrocketed in price and scarcity as the years go by since their last release.

Without further ado, here’s the two cards we can exclusively share will be making their way to Commander Masters in August: Freyalise, Llanowar’s Fury, and Gisela, Blade of Goldnight. Both cards come with multiple special card treatments, with Gisela also getting a portrait-style alternate art printing.

Image: Wizards of the Coast Image: Wizards of the Coast

Freyalise, Llanowar’s Fury is a green Planeswalker card from Magic: The Gathering’s Commander 2014 set that can spawn Elf Druid tokens with a tap ability to add a green mana as her first loyalty ability, as well as being able to destroy target artifact or enchantment. Freyalise’s ultimate ability allows you to draw a card for each green creature you control (great for decks where your playstyle involves absolutely swarming the board with creatures, and tribal decks). Freyalise, Llanowar’s Fury can also be used as a commander (of course).

Image: Wizards of the Coast Image: Wizards of the Coast Image: Wizards of the Coast

Gisela, Blade of Goldnight initially comes from the 2012 Magic set Avacyn Restored and brings flying and first strike to the table. Her abilities that make her a particularly strong commander involve doubling damage to opponents and halving damage to you, though. Interestingly in Magic: The Gathering lore, Gisela and one of her sisters Bruna were mutated into the Eldrazi abomination Brisela during Eldritch Moon and were conscripted by the Eldrazi titan Emrakul – whether we’ll get to see the Eldrazi Angel version of this card in the set is anyone’s guess, though.

Commander Masters launches on 4th August, and if you’re itching to get your hands on shiny new cardboard to strengthen your deck (or make a tonne of new decks if you’re a hoarder like me), you can check out all the Premium WPN stores holding preview events and launch parties here.