Meta’s New Subscription Service Comes With Two Quest Games Each Month, But You Don’t Get to Pick Them

Even with a $US3,500 price tag for the Vision Pro headset, Meta now still has to consider Apple one of its competitors in the VR space, so today the company announced another reason for consumers to opt for its more affordable Quest hardware with a new subscription service delivering two new titles every month.

The service is simply known as Meta Quest+ (because apparently, every new subscription service has to tack a plus on the end of its name) and is available starting today for the Quest 2 and Quest Pro headsets. It will be compatible with the Quest 3 when it launches later this year, which, if you remember, Mark Zuckerberg officially revealed just days before the debut of the Apple Vision Pro a few weeks ago.

Unlike most subscription services, including Xbox Game Pass, which usually take an all-you-can-consume approach from a curated list of titles, the $US8/month or $US60/year (there also appears to be a limited time discount of $US1 for the first month for everyone subscribing before July 31) Meta Quest+ service only provides access to “two hand-picked VR titles” on the first day of every month. The catch: It’s not your hands doing the hand-picking. For July, the Quest+ service is launching with Cloudhead Games’ Pistol Whip and Arvore Immersive Experiences’ Pixel Ripped 1995, while August brings Mighty Coconut’s Walkabout Mini Golf, and Terrible Posture Games’ Mothergunship: Forge.

The titles remain accessible to Quest users as long as they stay subscribed to the service, and if they cancel but choose to resubscribe at a later date, they’ll regain access to all of the titles that were released during their “original paid subscription period.” The question that immediately comes to mind, however, is what happens if subscribers have already purchased one or both of the titles introduced at the beginning of a month? Will they receive a full or semi-discount of that month’s/year’s subscription fee, or is it just going to be a gamble month after month? We’ve reached out to Meta for clarification on this.