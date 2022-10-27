The Meta Quest 3 Is Confirmed For 2023

We’re not even a month past the official announcement of the Meta Quest Pro and we’re already hearing things about the Meta Quest 3.

Firstly, yes, it exists. We know it does because it has been confirmed twice now, but obviously, Meta hasn’t fully unveiled the device.

So, needless to say, we’re going to be following the developments on the Meta Quest 3, but for now, here’s what we know.

The Meta Quest 3 price

Interestingly, the main thing we know at the moment is the price.

In an interview between Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, and Stratechery’s Ben Thompson, the price of the next Quest headset came up.

“It’s not this year, but there will be a Quest 3,” said Zuckerberg.

“That’s in the price range of $300, $400, or $500, that zone.”

In this interview, they were talking about U.S. pricing, so let’s just convert it really quick.

Australian VR enthusiasts would likely spend between $474 and $790 on this upcoming headset, based solely on price conversions of Zuckerberg’s quote. The price could be higher for Australians, as tech down under typically is, so we’ll have to wait and see.

Considering that the Meta Quest Pro costs four times as much as the Meta Quest 2, this price point is very welcome.

At the moment, the Meta Quest 2 costs $630 in Australia (the Pro is set to cost $2,450) so it wouldn’t be unusual to see the Meta Quest 3 priced within the range said by Zuckerberg.

The device was also discussed briefly in Meta’s third-quarter earnings report, as reported by CNET.

“Our growth in cost of revenue is expected to accelerate, driven by infrastructure-related expenses and, to a lesser extent, Reality Labs hardware costs driven by the launch of the next generation of our consumer Quest headset later next year,” the report outlines.

So, it’s very little on top of what we already knew, but it’s an extra confirmation that the headset is happening.

Meta Quest 3 specs

Specs are still up in the air, but it’s likely to boast more power than the Quest 2.

According to a leak from VR-focused YouTuber SadlyItsBradley, the Quest 3 will feature the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor, which hasn’t been announced yet. The Quest 2 featured the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 1 processor and the Quest Pro features the XR2+ Gen 1 processor.

It’s unlikely to include any of the face or eye tracking specs that the Meta Quest Pro boasts, as those features are what make the Pro so expensive.

What other headsets are on the way?

Next year, we’re expecting Apple to make a splash with its upcoming VR/AR headset. We’re still not entirely clear on what the headset will offer specs-wise, but there’s a good chance it’ll be on the pricier side (upwards of $4,000).

Meanwhile, TikTok’s sister company Pico, has just released its new VR headset at a competitive price against the Meta Quest 2. It’s not available in many countries just yet, but it may come down under eventually.

On top of this, VR heavyweight HTC is also gearing up to release a smaller VR headset than its typically bulky range.

By the time the Meta Quest 3 comes along, the VR landscape could be entirely different.

