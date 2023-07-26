Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Giving Rare Charizard Away For Free

The Pokémon Company is giving all Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players a formidable Dark–Tera Type Charizard in honor of card expansion pack Scarlet & Violet—Obsidian Flames’ release on August 11.

“Tera Pokémon ex are appearing as different types than usual, and a Darkness-type Charizard ex is plunging the Pokémon TCG into a pitch-black blaze!” The Pokémon Company enthuses on its website. “Witness the beauty of Terastallization with a Dark–Tera Type Charizard you can receive via Mystery Gift in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet!”

The orange dragon Charizard has previously only ever been available in Scarlet and Violet during limited-time events, but this Dark-Tera Type is particularly special in that its Type makes it unaffected by Psychic attacks or Prankster moves.

It is still, however, able to dish out some Fire-type moves you typically associate with Charizard, which it demonstrates in the Obsidian Flames trailer, released July 24. That trailer also teases Dark-Tera Type Charizard’s TCG card, which appears to list this Charizard’s ability as the Fire-type, single hit move Infernal Rage.

Read More: Your Guide To Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Type Weaknesses (Terastallizing Changes Things)

Anyone eager to acquire this special crystal Charizard should act before Pokémon’s offer expires on August 31 at 7:59 p.m. ET. Luckily, adding Dark–Tera Type Charizard to your roster is remarkably quick and easy—no planning or strategizing required.

How to get Dark–Tera Type Charizard

The Pokémon website lists simple instructions for adding Dark-Tera Charizard to your team. All you need to do is:

Launch your game and pick Poké Portal from the X menu

Hit “Mystery Gift” then “Get with Code/Password”

Enter the special offer code DARKTERA0006 as your password

Save your game after confirming Dark-Tera Type Charizard landed in either your party or your Pokémon Boxes

There, you did it. Now the only thing that’s left to do is love it with all your heart.