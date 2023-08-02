Pokémon Fans, You Can Save $109 On The Coming Scarlet And Violet: Obsidian Flames Booster Box

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Greetings, Pokémon fans and TCG lovers alike! It’s an exciting time for collectors, with a bunch of exciting new trading card collections coming out over the next couple of months. The much-hyped Pokémon 151 set is coming out in September, but until then, feel free to get your hands on the upcoming Obsidian Flames Booster Box.

If you haven’t put in your preorders yet, you’re in luck because we’ve found a limited-time deal over at Gameology’s eBay Australia store, so you can save a total of $109.54 on an entire booster box.

Each Scarlet and Violet Obsidian Flames box comes with 36 booster packs which equals over 190 Pokémon trading cards (10 cards per booster pack), and the possibilities of unwrapping more than 20 brand-new Pokémon ex, over 15 Trainer cards and dozens of secret rare Pokémon and Trainer cards.

The booster box currently retails for $288, but through eBay Australia, you can get it down to $178.46. This is probably the cheapest price we’ve seen it drop to across many retailers, so it’s a great idea to nick it while you can.

Head here and you’ll see that eBay has listed the booster pack on sale for $209.95, but if you add it to your cart and enter this code “LOG15” at checkout, the price will drop down to the aforementioned $178.46.

There’s no set timeframe for when this deal will end, but its T&Cs explain that it could be cancelled at any time – so make haste, Pokémon trading card collectors.

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet 3: Obsidian Flames Booster Box will be released on August 11.

What other Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Obsidian Flames TCG cards are on sale?

Image: Pokémon TCG

In this exciting new TCG collection, noteworthy Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Obsidian Flames cards include four awesome ex cards featuring Terastallized Charizard, Tyranitar, Dragonite and Revavroom.

Here’s the description for anyone that’s curious:

Red-hot embers illuminate the pitch-black night and sparks flare into an inferno as Charizard ex surges forth with newfound powers of darkness! The glittering Terastal phenomenon imbues some Pokémon ex like Tyranitar, Eiscue, and Vespiquen with different types than usual, while Dragonite ex and Greedent ex show mastery of their own inner strengths. Not to be outdone, Revavroom ex, Melmetal ex, and more Pokémon promise to change the course of battle in the Scarlet & Violet—Obsidian Flames expansion!

If you’d prefer to grab a single pack, you can grab one here for $6.95. Alternatively, there are a bunch of other bundles and boxes to grab, so check them out below:

If you don’t want an entire Booster Box containing a whopping 36 packs, you can spring for the Booster Bundle, which comes with six booster packs instead. It’s at a much more affordable price point if you don’t want to dole out $178 bucks right now.

The Elite Trainer Box (ETB) includes nine Obsidian Flames booster packs, a full-art foil promo card featuring Charmander, as well as 65 card sleeves also depicting your favourite fire lizard starter Pokémon, 45 Energy Cards, a player’s guide, six damage-counter dice, a competition-legal coin-flip die, two plastic condition markers, a collector’s box and, of course, a code card so you can join Pokémon Trading Card Game Live.

Honestly, as a starter set, the ETB sounds pretty sweet to us, and its $139.95 price tag is not bad at all. Alternatively, you can nab the Build & Battle Stadium, which comes with two individual build and battle boxes with a ready-to-play 40-card deck that includes one of four foil promo cards. There are also three extra booster packs, 121 Energy cards, and the same damage-counter die, coin-flip die and markers.