A Bunch Of Pokémon Cards Are On Sale If You Still Haven’t Caught ‘Em All

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Any kind of hobby that involves collecting things is always a bit of a money sink – especially trading cards. There’s always more, and that’s not even including the reseller market. If you’re a fan of the Pokémon Trading Card Game, then you’ll be happy to learn that a few sets are on sale right now.

Most of these Pokémon card sales are for 2023 expansion sets, such as Scarlet & Violet 151, Crown Zenith and Paldean Fates. There are a few Elite Trainer Boxes and a Trainer’s Toolkit that have been discounted too, which are a great place to start if you’re looking to get into the trading card game – whether that’s for competitive purposes or just collecting ’em all.

If you’re still feeling festive, you can also grab the 2023 Holiday Calendar. Feel free to open it all at once, or just sit on it until next Christmas. That’s a decision for you to make.

Here are some of the best Pokémon Trading Card Game sales you can catch right now.

Image: The Pokémon Company/Kotaku Australia/iStock

Here’s what’s inside:

16x Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet 151 booster packs

1x etched foil promo card featuring Mew ex

1x full-art foil promo card featuring Mewtwo

1x etched metal card featuring Mew ex

1x metallic coin featuring Mew

1x playmat

1x deck box

6x damage-counter dice

2x plastic condition markers

Grab the Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet 151 Ultra-Premium Collection on sale here.

Image: The Pokémon Company/Kotaku Australia/iStock

Here’s what’s inside:

9x Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet 151 booster packs

1x full-art foil promo card featuring Snorlax

65x card sleeves

45x Pokémon TCG Energy cards

6x damage-counter dice

1x competition-legal coin-flip die

2x plastic condition markers

A player’s guide to the Scarlet & Violet 151 expansion

Grab the Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet 151 Elite Trainer Box on sale here.

Image: The Pokémon Company/Kotaku Australia/iStock

Here’s what’s inside:

8x foil Pokémon TCG cards with a festive stamp

5x Pokémon TCG booster packs

7x Pokémon TCG 3-card fun packs

2x Pokémon coins

2x Pokémon sticker sheets

1x sidekick dangler featuring Pikachu and Glaceon

Grab the Pokémon TCG Holiday 2023 Calendar on sale here.

Image: The Pokémon Company/Kotaku Australia/iStock

Here’s what’s inside:

More than 50 useful cards, including dozens of Trainer cards, Arceus V and Arceus VSTAR

More than 100 Basic Energy cards

4x Pokémon TCG booster packs (2x Paldea Evolved, 1x Scarlet & Violet, 1x Silver Tempest)

65x card sleeves

A Deck Builder’s Guide

6x damage-counter dice

1x competition-legal coin-flip die

2x condition markers

1x acrylic VSTAR marker

Grab the Pokémon TCG 2023 Trainer’s Toolkit: Arceus on sale here.

Image: The Pokémon Company/Kotaku Australia/iStock

Here’s what’s inside:

5x Pokémon TCG Crown Zenith booster packs

4x etched promo cards that make up a single Morpeko V-Union

1x oversize card featuring Morpeko V-Union

1x helpful Supporter card featuring Professor Burnet

1x playmat featuring Marnie and Morpeko

Grab the Pokémon Crown Zenith Morpeko V-Union Premium Playmat Collection on sale here.

Image: The Pokémon Company/Kotaku Australia/iStock

Here’s what’s inside:

9x Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Paradox Rift booster packs

1x full-art foil promo card featuring Scream Tail or Iron Bundle

65x card sleeves featuring Roaring Moon or Iron Valiant

45x Pokémon TCG Energy cards

A player’s guide to the Scarlet & Violet Paradox Rift expansion

6x damage-counter dice

1x competition-legal coin-flip die

2x plastic condition markers

Grab the Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet Paradox Rift Elite Trainer Box on sale here.

Image: The Pokémon Company/Kotaku Australia/iStock

Here’s what’s inside:

9x Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Paldean Fates booster packs

1x full-art foil promo card featuring Shiny Mimikyu

65x card sleeves featuring Shiny Mimikyu

45x Pokémon TCG Energy cards

A player’s guide to the Scarlet & Violet Paldean Fates expansion

6x damage-counter dice

1x competition-legal coin-flip die

2x plastic condition markers

Grab the Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet Paldean Fates Elite Trainer Box on sale here.

Image: The Pokémon Company/Kotaku Australia/iStock

Here’s what’s inside:

10x Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO booster packs

1x foil promo card featuring Mewtwo V

65x card sleeves featuring Mewtwo

45x Pokémon TCG Energy cards

A player’s guide to the Pokémon GO expansion

6x damage-counter dice

1x competition-legal coin-flip die

2x acrylic condition markers

1x acrylic VSTAR marker

Grab the Pokémon TCG Pokémon GO Elite Trainer Box on sale here.

Image: The Pokémon Company/Kotaku Australia/iStock