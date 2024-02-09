A Bunch Of Pokémon Cards Are On Sale If You Still Haven’t Caught ‘Em All

Any kind of hobby that involves collecting things is always a bit of a money sink – especially trading cards. There’s always more, and that’s not even including the reseller market. If you’re a fan of the Pokémon Trading Card Game, then you’ll be happy to learn that a few sets are on sale right now.
Most of these Pokémon card sales are for 2023 expansion sets, such as Scarlet & Violet 151, Crown Zenith and Paldean Fates. There are a few Elite Trainer Boxes and a Trainer’s Toolkit that have been discounted too, which are a great place to start if you’re looking to get into the trading card game – whether that’s for competitive purposes or just collecting ’em all.
If you’re still feeling festive, you can also grab the 2023 Holiday Calendar. Feel free to open it all at once, or just sit on it until next Christmas. That’s a decision for you to make.
Here are some of the best Pokémon Trading Card Game sales you can catch right now.
Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet 151 Ultra-Premium Collection (now $179, down from $240)
Here’s what’s inside:
- 16x Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet 151 booster packs
- 1x etched foil promo card featuring Mew ex
- 1x full-art foil promo card featuring Mewtwo
- 1x etched metal card featuring Mew ex
- 1x metallic coin featuring Mew
- 1x playmat
- 1x deck box
- 6x damage-counter dice
- 2x plastic condition markers
Grab the Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet 151 Ultra-Premium Collection on sale here.
Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet 151 Elite Trainer Box (now $89, down from $100)
Here’s what’s inside:
- 9x Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet 151 booster packs
- 1x full-art foil promo card featuring Snorlax
- 65x card sleeves
- 45x Pokémon TCG Energy cards
- 6x damage-counter dice
- 1x competition-legal coin-flip die
- 2x plastic condition markers
- A player’s guide to the Scarlet & Violet 151 expansion
Grab the Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet 151 Elite Trainer Box on sale here.
Pokémon TCG Holiday 2023 Calendar (now $50.95, down from $100)
Here’s what’s inside:
- 8x foil Pokémon TCG cards with a festive stamp
- 5x Pokémon TCG booster packs
- 7x Pokémon TCG 3-card fun packs
- 2x Pokémon coins
- 2x Pokémon sticker sheets
- 1x sidekick dangler featuring Pikachu and Glaceon
Grab the Pokémon TCG Holiday 2023 Calendar on sale here.
Pokémon TCG 2023 Trainer’s Toolkit: Arceus (now $35.45, down from $50)
Here’s what’s inside:
- More than 50 useful cards, including dozens of Trainer cards, Arceus V and Arceus VSTAR
- More than 100 Basic Energy cards
- 4x Pokémon TCG booster packs (2x Paldea Evolved, 1x Scarlet & Violet, 1x Silver Tempest)
- 65x card sleeves
- A Deck Builder’s Guide
- 6x damage-counter dice
- 1x competition-legal coin-flip die
- 2x condition markers
- 1x acrylic VSTAR marker
Grab the Pokémon TCG 2023 Trainer’s Toolkit: Arceus on sale here.
Pokémon Crown Zenith Morpeko V-Union Premium Playmat Collection (now $46.45, down from $80)
Here’s what’s inside:
- 5x Pokémon TCG Crown Zenith booster packs
- 4x etched promo cards that make up a single Morpeko V-Union
- 1x oversize card featuring Morpeko V-Union
- 1x helpful Supporter card featuring Professor Burnet
- 1x playmat featuring Marnie and Morpeko
Grab the Pokémon Crown Zenith Morpeko V-Union Premium Playmat Collection on sale here.
Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet Paradox Rift Elite Trainer Box (now $79.95, down from $94.99)
Here’s what’s inside:
- 9x Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Paradox Rift booster packs
- 1x full-art foil promo card featuring Scream Tail or Iron Bundle
- 65x card sleeves featuring Roaring Moon or Iron Valiant
- 45x Pokémon TCG Energy cards
- A player’s guide to the Scarlet & Violet Paradox Rift expansion
- 6x damage-counter dice
- 1x competition-legal coin-flip die
- 2x plastic condition markers
Grab the Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet Paradox Rift Elite Trainer Box on sale here.
Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet Paldean Fates Elite Trainer Box (now $79, down from $100)
Here’s what’s inside:
- 9x Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Paldean Fates booster packs
- 1x full-art foil promo card featuring Shiny Mimikyu
- 65x card sleeves featuring Shiny Mimikyu
- 45x Pokémon TCG Energy cards
- A player’s guide to the Scarlet & Violet Paldean Fates expansion
- 6x damage-counter dice
- 1x competition-legal coin-flip die
- 2x plastic condition markers
Grab the Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet Paldean Fates Elite Trainer Box on sale here.
Pokémon TCG Pokémon GO Elite Trainer Box (now $74.51, down from $100)
Here’s what’s inside:
- 10x Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO booster packs
- 1x foil promo card featuring Mewtwo V
- 65x card sleeves featuring Mewtwo
- 45x Pokémon TCG Energy cards
- A player’s guide to the Pokémon GO expansion
- 6x damage-counter dice
- 1x competition-legal coin-flip die
- 2x acrylic condition markers
- 1x acrylic VSTAR marker
Grab the Pokémon TCG Pokémon GO Elite Trainer Box on sale here.
Image: The Pokémon Company/Kotaku Australia/iStock
The Cheapest NBN 1000 Plans
Looking to bump up your internet connection and save a few bucks? Here are the cheapest plans available.
Leave a Reply