The Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box Rated In South Africa – Wait, What?

The South African Film and Publication Board has published its classified films and games for April and May 2023, and a surprising, unannounced addition has been spotted on the list: The Borderlands Compilation: Pandora’s Box.

The rating (which was 18+, if you were wondering) was spotted by Gematsu, and covers both console and PC listings for a product titled The Borderlands Compilation: Pandora’s Box. It looks like the listing was processed in April, although developer Gearbox has not shared any info or even confirmation of such a collection for the looter-shooter franchise prior to this.

Providing that this Borderlands collection is, in fact, legit (which Gearbox has yet to confirm or deny), Pandora’s Box could potentially be a new larger collection encompassing the wealth of content that’s now available. For those unfamiliar, Pandora is the mysterious planet where the events of the games take place. The mythological Pandora’s Box released all sorts of misery and evils upon the world upon opening, but we’re hazarding a guess that this box is more likely to release all manner of iconic Borderlands content to lovers of the franchise and newcomers (that is, if it’s real).

Image: South African Film and Publication Board / Gematsu

There have already been a number of other Borderlands collections over the years, so The Borderlands Compilation: Pandora’s Box wouldn’t be particularly surprising if true. The Legendary Collection, released in 2020, includes Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel.

If confirmed, what exactly The Borderlands Compilation: Pandora’s Box might include is anyone’s guess. The Borderlands franchise is huge, with spin-off titles like Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands now in the mix too, on top of plenty of DLC. We’ll be eyeing off Gearbox for any confirmation of this leak while we also wait for further news on the movie.

Oh, and if you’re interested, the ratings list also seemed to suggest we’d be seeing a PC version of the Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster. Which is pretty neat if true.