This Week In Games Australia: Baldur’s Gate III Rolls For Initiative

Welcome back to This Week in Games Australia, a look ahead at all the games you’ll be playing in the next seven days.

This week features a few early warning shocks that herald the arrival of Video Game Silly Season. Baldur’s Gate III is the week’s biggest title by far, the long-awaited RPG set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons. The game is made by Larian Studios, the team responsible for the Divinity: Original Sin series. If BG3 comes even close to the size of D:OS2, most of us will simply never finish it.

Also on shelves this week: F1 Manager 23, the rapid follow-up to last year’s motorsport management sim. Every Hue of You will please the dating sim fans no end. Rise of the Triad returns from the dead with the Ludicrous Edition, and Thronefall, a game about building and defending your little kingdom.

And then there’s Venba, A Guidebook to Babel, Firebird, Night Ride, Side Decide and many more. It’s yet a banger week for the indies.

Don’t forget: if you’d like a preview of this piece each and every week, tune in to The Kotaku Australia Podcast. The show goes up every Friday afternoon, just in time for your weekend commute home, and is where Emily and I discuss upcoming games that have caught our eye (along with stuff we’ve been playing recently). Find us wherever fine podcasts are uploaded.

Without further ado, here’s what’s out this week.

July 31

Cornucopia (PC)

Every Hue of You (PC)

F1 Manager 23 (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

Gust of Wind (PC)

Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition (PC)

Tails of Trainspot (PC)

Venba (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

August 1

Barony (NS)

En Garde! (PC)

Night Run (PC)

Rebellion Corp (PC)

August 2

Dracomaton (PC)

Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun (PC)

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Real (PS5, XSX, PC)

Thronefall (PC)

August 3

A Guidebook of Babel (PC)

Baldur’s Gate III (PS5, PC)

Firebird (PC)

Flutter Away (PC, NS)

Side Decide (NS) 🇦🇺

By Sydney’s Blue Volcano Studio!

Tiny Thor (NS)

August 4

Extremely Powerful Capybaras: Training Ground (PC)

Sclash (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)