Dreamlight Valley Devs Making A Life-Sim RPG Set In Baldur’s Gate III Universe

Gameloft, the company behind Disney games Dreamlight Valley and Speedstorm, has announced that it is working on a Dungeons & Dragons life-sim RPG that will be set in the Forgotten Realms, the same universe in which Baldur’s Gate III (and many other D&D adventures) take place.

Last year, Baldur’s Gate III became one of the biggest games on the planet thanks to its fantastic writing, intense combat and, let’s be honest, all the sexy stuff you could do in it. Folks became enamored with the game’s characters and relationships, with tons of fan fiction and artwork pouring out of Baldur’s Gate III’s community ever since. It also didn’t hurt that in recent years, Dungeons & Dragons–a long-running tabletop RPG franchise—has become bigger than ever thanks to popular internet shows that use the game as a foundation for comedy and storytelling. So, it’s not shocking to see that another video game company is partnering with Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast—the companies who own D&D—to create a new video game set in the same fictional universe as BG3.

On March 14, Gameloft announced that it was partnering with Wizards of the Coast to publish a new D&D game on consoles and PC. Specifically, it’s being developed by Gameloft Montreal, the same folks who worked on Disney Dreamlight Valley and Star Wars: Castaways. This upcoming, still-untitled game will feature “unique cooperative gameplay.” Gameloft says it will be a “hybrid” of survival, life sims, and action RPGs. That sounds like, if done well, it could be exactly the kind of thing Baldur’s Gate III fans would love.

We’re thrilled to announce we’re partnering with the world’s greatest roleplaying game – @Wizards_DnD – from @Wizards of the Coast, the IP-holder and a division of @Hasbro, to publish a new PC and console game!@GameloftMTL, the creators behind the award-winning Disney… pic.twitter.com/MpDqN3uiLO — Gameloft (@gameloft) March 14, 2024

“Players can expect an adventure where the rich lore of this legendary franchise meets real-time survival in a unique campaign of resilience, camaraderie, and danger at nearly every turn,” tweeted Gameloft, “Stay tuned!”

As is also pretty common these days for game announcements, Gameloft ended its tease with a link to its available jobs. So if you’ve always wanted to help create a big D&D life-sim RPG for consoles and PC, here’s your chance.

Beyond those basic details, Gameloft didn’t have anything else to share beyond one concept image—the same image at the top of this article. No release date was provided, either. I think this might be a few years away, so don’t get too excited. For now, you can just replay Baldur’s Gate III again. Again.

