Baldur’s Gate 3 Dev Says Their Other Mega RPG Series Is Still Alive

There seems to be another Divinity: Original Sin sequel in the future, but eager fans will need to wait until well after developer Larian Studios releases Baldur’s Gate 3 to get their hands on it.

In an IGN interview published July 27, the Belgian studio’s founder Swen Vincke confirmed that players haven’t seen the last of the tactically-minded, isometric role-playing game series Divinity: Original Sin, saying that it’s Larian’s “own universe,” and that “we’re definitely gonna get back there at some point.”

But his team will very much need to “refresh [themselves] creatively” after Baldur’s Gate 3, its first game in six years, before committing to an actual game announcement.

In an article from earlier this July, Kotaku staff writer Kenneth Shepard explains why this latest entry in the Dungeons & Dragons-set, party-based RPG series first introduced by BioWare in 1998 is “a big deal.”

“Baldur’s Gate 3 fills a current void in big-budget RPGs as BioWare sorts itself out,” Shepard writes. “It’s been a minute since we got a meaty RPG that is truly character and choice-driven, full of big decisions and consequences and relationship-building, and involving player expression on this level.”

Vincke guesses that people will only experience about 30 percent of the game or less during their first playthroughs, he told senior Kotaku writer Ethan Gach in a recent interview.

“You’re seeing 400 developers putting their heart and souls into [Baldur’s Gate 3],” Vincke said to IGN. “You’re getting the best of them and their craft into this game. And so I can tell you, it’s quite a thing.”

Sorry, Divinity fans. Take solace in the fact that your time will eventually come.

It might help to know that Baldur’s Gate 3 is almost out the door—Larian, hoping to avoid competition with Starfield and the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion, bumped its PC release date up a month to August 3. It will release for PlayStation 5 on September 6, and an Xbox Series X/S date is not yet confirmed.